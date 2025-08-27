League of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more

The League of Legends 25.17 patch notes were out on August 27, 2025. It is the first update of season 3, and the regular Summoner's Rift map is now back on the live server. Along with that, Vayne and Sett are now buffed enough to be strong as junglers. There are a few balance updates as well, largely following up on other recent changes.Here is more information regarding the adjustments made in the League of Legends patch 25.17.Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.17All changes in League of Legends patch 25.17 (Image via Riot Games)1) IreliaW - Defiant DanceMinimum Damage: 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 40% AD) (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 40% AD) (+ 50% AP)Maximum Damage: 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 (+ 120% AD) (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 (+ 120% AD) (+ 150% AP)E - Flawless DuetCooldown: 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 ⇒ 16 / 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10Damage: 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 80 AP) ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 100% AP)2) KassadinQ - Null SphereDamage: 65 / 95 / 125 / 155 / 185 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 65 / 95 / 125 / 155 / 185 (+ 70% AP)E - Force PulseDamage: 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 70% AP)3) KaynQ - Reaping SlashMana Cost: 50 ⇒ 40W - Blade's ReachMana Cost: 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 ⇒ 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 604) Kog'MawQ - Caustic SpittleDamage: 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 90% AP)W - Bio-Arcane BarrageDamage On-Hit: 3 / 3.75 / 4.5 / 5.25 / 6% (+ 1% per 100 AP) target max HP ⇒ 3 / 3.75 / 4.5 / 5.25 / 6% (+ 1.5% per 100 AP) target max HPR - Living ArtilleryMinimum Damage: 100 / 140 / 180 (+75% bonus AD) (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 100 / 140 / 180 (+75% bonus AD) (+ 35 / 40 / 45% AP)Maximum damage is still doubled5) Miss FortuneBase StatsBase Attack Damage: 53 ⇒ 556) MorganaW - Tormented ShadowMana Cost: 70 / 85 / 100 / 115 / 130 ⇒ 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 / 110Minimum Damage Per Second: 14 / 28 / 42 / 56 / 70 ⇒ 18 / 31 / 44 / 57 / 707) NilahQ - Formless BladeSecondary damage to monsters: 10% total AD ⇒ 100% total AD8) SennaBase StatsAttack Speed Growth: 2% ⇒ 2.6%Q - Piercing DarknessHeal: 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 (+ 40% bonus AD) (+ 50% AP) ⇒ 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120 (+ 40% bonus AD) (+ 50% AP)9) SettE - FacebreakerBonus Monster Damage: 100 ⇒ 125-250 (based on level)10) VayneW - Silver BoltsMonster Damage: 6 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 10% max HP, capped at 200 ⇒ 140 / 155 / 170 / 185 / 200 damage regardless of healthAlso read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notesChampion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.171) GwenBase StatsArmor: 36 ⇒ 33Attack Speed Growth: 2.25% ⇒ 2.5%R - NeedleworkInitial Slow: 60% ⇒ 30 / 45 / 60%Subsequent Slows: 25% ⇒ 15 / 20 / 25%2) Master YiBase StatsBase Health: 669 ⇒ 655Q - Alpha StrikeOn-hit damage modifier: 75% ⇒ 65%3) RumblePassive - Junkyard TitanOverheated Damage: 5-40 (+ 25% AP) + 5% target max HP ⇒ 5-40 (+ 25% AP) (+ 4% target max HP)Q - FlamespitterDamage Over 3 Seconds: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 100% AP) + 6 / 6.5 / 7 / 7.5 / 8% target max HP ⇒ 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+ 100% AP) + 6 / 6.5 / 7 / 7.5 / 8% target max HP4) SingedQ - Poison TrailDuration: 2.2s ⇒ 2sMax damage ticks per application: 9 ⇒ 8Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.171) TeemoR - Noxious TrapTrap Opacity: 30% ⇒ 50%2) YunaraQ - Cultivation of SpiritFixed a bug where sometimes the bounce could trigger multiple stacks per bounce for some items. It's intended for Yunara to build 1 stack per bounce.Fixed an issue where sometimes items would fail to do damage on Q bounces in situations where a significant number of bounces were taking place.Fixed an issue where items like Runnan's Hurricane were dealing full on-hit damage when bouncing from the secondary target to the primary target, triggering the full-on hit value multiple times in a single auto.Fixed an issue where Runnan's Hurricane bolts were having their on-hit damage reduced incorrectly and will now apply the full on-hit damage correctly.System changes in League of Legends patch 25.17Item changes1) Axiom ArcTotal Gold Cost: 3000 ⇒ 27502) Horizon FocusAbility Power: 115 ⇒ 125Total Gold Cost: 2800 ⇒ 2750Recipe: Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Blasting Wand + 250 Gold ⇒ Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Blasting Wand + 200 Gold3) Profane HydraAttack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55Total Gold Cost: 3200 ⇒ 2850Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 663 Gold ⇒ Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 313 GoldAnd that covers everything about the League of Legends patch 25.17 notes that went live on August 27, 2025.Check out more League of Legends news and updates:All League of Legends patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 results