  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • League of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more

League of Legends patch 25.17 notes: Gwen nerfs, Yunara adjustments, and more

By Debayan Saha
Published Aug 27, 2025 03:49 GMT
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.17 notes revealed
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.17 notes revealed (Image via Riot Games)

The League of Legends 25.17 patch notes were out on August 27, 2025. It is the first update of season 3, and the regular Summoner's Rift map is now back on the live server. Along with that, Vayne and Sett are now buffed enough to be strong as junglers. There are a few balance updates as well, largely following up on other recent changes.

Ad

Here is more information regarding the adjustments made in the League of Legends patch 25.17.

Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.17

All changes in League of Legends patch 25.17 (Image via Riot Games)
All changes in League of Legends patch 25.17 (Image via Riot Games)

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

1) Irelia

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

W - Defiant Dance

  • Minimum Damage: 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 40% AD) (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 10 / 20 / 30 / 40 / 50 (+ 40% AD) (+ 50% AP)
  • Maximum Damage: 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 (+ 120% AD) (+ 120% AP) ⇒ 30 / 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 (+ 120% AD) (+ 150% AP)

E - Flawless Duet

  • Cooldown: 16 / 15 / 14 / 13 / 12 ⇒ 16 / 14.5 / 13 / 11.5 / 10
  • Damage: 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 80 AP) ⇒ 70 / 110 / 150 / 190 / 230 (+ 100% AP)

2) Kassadin

Q - Null Sphere

  • Damage: 65 / 95 / 125 / 155 / 185 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 65 / 95 / 125 / 155 / 185 (+ 70% AP)

E - Force Pulse

  • Damage: 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 65% AP) ⇒ 70 / 100 / 130 / 160 / 190 (+ 70% AP)

3) Kayn

Q - Reaping Slash

  • Mana Cost: 50 ⇒ 40

W - Blade's Reach

  • Mana Cost: 60 / 65 / 70 / 75 / 80 ⇒ 40 / 45 / 50 / 55 / 60

4) Kog'Maw

Q - Caustic Spittle

  • Damage: 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 80% AP) ⇒ 80 / 125 / 170 / 215 / 260 (+ 90% AP)

W - Bio-Arcane Barrage

  • Damage On-Hit: 3 / 3.75 / 4.5 / 5.25 / 6% (+ 1% per 100 AP) target max HP ⇒ 3 / 3.75 / 4.5 / 5.25 / 6% (+ 1.5% per 100 AP) target max HP
Ad

R - Living Artillery

  • Minimum Damage: 100 / 140 / 180 (+75% bonus AD) (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 100 / 140 / 180 (+75% bonus AD) (+ 35 / 40 / 45% AP)
  • Maximum damage is still doubled

5) Miss Fortune

Base Stats

  • Base Attack Damage: 53 ⇒ 55

6) Morgana

W - Tormented Shadow

  • Mana Cost: 70 / 85 / 100 / 115 / 130 ⇒ 70 / 80 / 90 / 100 / 110
  • Minimum Damage Per Second: 14 / 28 / 42 / 56 / 70 ⇒ 18 / 31 / 44 / 57 / 70

7) Nilah

Q - Formless Blade

  • Secondary damage to monsters: 10% total AD ⇒ 100% total AD

8) Senna

Base Stats

  • Attack Speed Growth: 2% ⇒ 2.6%

Q - Piercing Darkness

  • Heal: 40 / 55 / 70 / 85 / 100 (+ 40% bonus AD) (+ 50% AP) ⇒ 40 / 60 / 80 / 100 / 120 (+ 40% bonus AD) (+ 50% AP)

9) Sett

E - Facebreaker

  • Bonus Monster Damage: 100 ⇒ 125-250 (based on level)
Ad

10) Vayne

W - Silver Bolts

  • Monster Damage: 6 / 7 / 8 / 9 / 10% max HP, capped at 200 ⇒ 140 / 155 / 170 / 185 / 200 damage regardless of health

Also read: League of Legends patch 25.16 notes

Champion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.17

Ad

1) Gwen

Base Stats

  • Armor: 36 ⇒ 33
  • Attack Speed Growth: 2.25% ⇒ 2.5%

R - Needlework

  • Initial Slow: 60% ⇒ 30 / 45 / 60%
  • Subsequent Slows: 25% ⇒ 15 / 20 / 25%

2) Master Yi

Base Stats

  • Base Health: 669 ⇒ 655

Q - Alpha Strike

  • On-hit damage modifier: 75% ⇒ 65%

3) Rumble

Passive - Junkyard Titan

  • Overheated Damage: 5-40 (+ 25% AP) + 5% target max HP ⇒ 5-40 (+ 25% AP) (+ 4% target max HP)

Q - Flamespitter

  • Damage Over 3 Seconds: 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 100% AP) + 6 / 6.5 / 7 / 7.5 / 8% target max HP ⇒ 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+ 100% AP) + 6 / 6.5 / 7 / 7.5 / 8% target max HP

4) Singed

Q - Poison Trail

  • Duration: 2.2s ⇒ 2s
  • Max damage ticks per application: 9 ⇒ 8

Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.17

1) Teemo

Ad

R - Noxious Trap

  • Trap Opacity: 30% ⇒ 50%

2) Yunara

Q - Cultivation of Spirit

  • Fixed a bug where sometimes the bounce could trigger multiple stacks per bounce for some items. It's intended for Yunara to build 1 stack per bounce.
  • Fixed an issue where sometimes items would fail to do damage on Q bounces in situations where a significant number of bounces were taking place.
  • Fixed an issue where items like Runnan's Hurricane were dealing full on-hit damage when bouncing from the secondary target to the primary target, triggering the full-on hit value multiple times in a single auto.
  • Fixed an issue where Runnan's Hurricane bolts were having their on-hit damage reduced incorrectly and will now apply the full on-hit damage correctly.
Ad

System changes in League of Legends patch 25.17

Item changes

1) Axiom Arc

  • Total Gold Cost: 3000 ⇒ 2750

2) Horizon Focus

  • Ability Power: 115 ⇒ 125
  • Total Gold Cost: 2800 ⇒ 2750
  • Recipe: Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Blasting Wand + 250 Gold ⇒ Fiendish Codex + Fiendish Codex + Blasting Wand + 200 Gold

3) Profane Hydra

  • Attack Damage: 60 ⇒ 55
  • Total Gold Cost: 3200 ⇒ 2850
  • Recipe: Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 663 Gold ⇒ Tiamat + The Brutalizer + 313 Gold

And that covers everything about the League of Legends patch 25.17 notes that went live on August 27, 2025.

Ad

Check out more League of Legends news and updates:

About the author
Debayan Saha

Debayan Saha

Twitter icon

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Debayan Saha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications