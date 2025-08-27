All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

new skins in lol battlepass
New Jarvan IV skin is featured in Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass (Image via Riot Games)

With the launch of League of Legends patch 25.17, the Battle Pass rewards of Season 3 Act 1 are now attainable. It is the first pass reflecting the change from 50 to 48 levels. As the XP required per level is unchanged, it should feel faster to complete the levels compared to before.

Here is the full list of rewards highlighted in the Battle Pass for Season 3, Act 1 of League of Legends.

Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass in League of Legends: Rewards

Here are the Battle Pass levels and their respective rewards:

  • Level 1: 3 Darkin Orbs
  • Level 2: Imperfect Beauty Icon
  • Level 3: 3000 Blue Essence
  • Level 4: Ancient Spark
  • Level 5: Mystery Icon
  • Level 6: Lulu Champion (Permanent)
  • Level 7: Hextech Chest + Key
  • Level 8: Arcana Lulu
  • Level 9: Arcana Lulu Border + Icon
  • Level 10: Mystery Icon
  • Level 11: Champion Capsule
  • Level 12: Where's My Assistant? Emote
  • Level 13: Crowned in Ruin Icon
  • Level 14: 3000 Blue Essence
  • Level 15: Spin to Get Dizzy Emote
  • Level 16: Hextech Chest + Key
  • Level 17: Darkin Orb
  • Level 18: Hextech Chest + Key
  • Level 19: Gilded Ninja Emote
  • Level 20: Mystery Icon
  • Level 21: 3000 Blue Essence
  • Level 22: Jhin Champion Permanent
  • Level 23: Darkin Orb
  • Level 24: Arcana Jhin
  • Level 25: Arcana Jhin Border + Icon
  • Level 26: Mystery Icon
  • Level 27: Hextech Chest + Key
  • Level 28: Mystery Emote
  • Level 29: Darkin Death Stare Emote
  • Level 30: Hextech Chest + Key
  • Level 31: Champion Capsule
  • Level 32: 25 Mythic Essence
  • Level 33: The Black Rose Remembers Icon
  • Level 34: Darkin Orb
  • Level 35: Champion Capsule
  • Level 36: Hextech Chest + Key
  • Level 37: 500 Orange Essence
  • Level 38: Hextech Chest + Key
  • Level 39: Glorious Champion Capsule
  • Level 40: "Discipline of Twilight" Title
  • Level 41: Seneschal Seal Icon
  • Level 42: Mystery Emote
  • Level 43: Hextech Chest + Key
  • Level 44: Trials of Twilight Banner
  • Level 45: 500 Orange Essence
  • Level 46: Jarvan IV Champion Permanent
  • Level 47: Darkin Orb
  • Level 48: Prestige Visions of the Fallen Jarvan IV
Repeating Missions:

  • Level 49: 750 Blue Essence
  • Level 50: 750 Blue Essence
  • Level 51: 750 Blue Essence
  • Level 52: 25 Orange Essence
  • Level 53: 750 Blue Essence
  • Level 54: 750 Blue Essence
  • Level 55: 750 Blue Essence
  • Level 56: 25 Orange Essence

The new Battle Pass costs 1650 RP and will be available until October 21, 2025.

Edited by Debayan Saha
