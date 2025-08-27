All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of Legends

With the launch of League of Legends patch 25.17, the Battle Pass rewards of Season 3 Act 1 are now attainable. It is the first pass reflecting the change from 50 to 48 levels. As the XP required per level is unchanged, it should feel faster to complete the levels compared to before.Here is the full list of rewards highlighted in the Battle Pass for Season 3, Act 1 of League of Legends.Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass in League of Legends: RewardsHere are the Battle Pass levels and their respective rewards:Level 1: 3 Darkin OrbsLevel 2: Imperfect Beauty IconLevel 3: 3000 Blue EssenceLevel 4: Ancient SparkLevel 5: Mystery IconLevel 6: Lulu Champion (Permanent)Level 7: Hextech Chest + KeyLevel 8: Arcana LuluLevel 9: Arcana Lulu Border + IconLevel 10: Mystery IconLevel 11: Champion CapsuleLevel 12: Where's My Assistant? EmoteLevel 13: Crowned in Ruin IconLevel 14: 3000 Blue EssenceLevel 15: Spin to Get Dizzy EmoteLevel 16: Hextech Chest + KeyLevel 17: Darkin OrbLevel 18: Hextech Chest + KeyLevel 19: Gilded Ninja EmoteLevel 20: Mystery IconLevel 21: 3000 Blue EssenceLevel 22: Jhin Champion PermanentLevel 23: Darkin OrbLevel 24: Arcana JhinLevel 25: Arcana Jhin Border + IconLevel 26: Mystery IconLevel 27: Hextech Chest + KeyLevel 28: Mystery EmoteLevel 29: Darkin Death Stare EmoteLevel 30: Hextech Chest + KeyLevel 31: Champion CapsuleLevel 32: 25 Mythic EssenceLevel 33: The Black Rose Remembers IconLevel 34: Darkin OrbLevel 35: Champion CapsuleLevel 36: Hextech Chest + KeyLevel 37: 500 Orange EssenceLevel 38: Hextech Chest + KeyLevel 39: Glorious Champion CapsuleLevel 40: &quot;Discipline of Twilight&quot; TitleLevel 41: Seneschal Seal IconLevel 42: Mystery EmoteLevel 43: Hextech Chest + KeyLevel 44: Trials of Twilight BannerLevel 45: 500 Orange EssenceLevel 46: Jarvan IV Champion PermanentLevel 47: Darkin OrbLevel 48: Prestige Visions of the Fallen Jarvan IVRepeating Missions:Level 49: 750 Blue EssenceLevel 50: 750 Blue EssenceLevel 51: 750 Blue EssenceLevel 52: 25 Orange EssenceLevel 53: 750 Blue EssenceLevel 54: 750 Blue EssenceLevel 55: 750 Blue EssenceLevel 56: 25 Orange EssenceThe new Battle Pass costs 1650 RP and will be available until October 21, 2025.Check out more League of Legends news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 results