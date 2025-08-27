How does the new jungle tracking system work in League of Legends?

With the launch of League of Legends patch 25.17, the developers have now introduced a new tracking system to help players get information about jungle objectives. While the update will not affect the professional scene that much, it should help new players so they don't have to fully focus on tracking camp respawns. Instead, junglers can take time to check lanes, path lanes properly, and plan the next objective contest.Here are the details about how the newly introduced info tracking system functions in League of Legends.All major details about the jungle tracking system in League of LegendsIt's quite true that new players who are opting for the jungle role in LoL might struggle to keep track of the respawn timers. That's why many used third-party applications in this regard.Now, with the new tracking mechanics in LoL patch 25.17, you can choose two different settings, Basic and Advanced, to know the respawn info of jungle camps. Here are the details:Basic viewThe Basic view provides full timers for epic camps, but uses the current hourglass icons for other camps, displayed at 30 and 10 seconds before respawn.Furthermore, while pressing the TAB key, you can learn the timers for all camps. It is primarily intended for players who want a minimal default state, but more information with a button press.Advanced viewIf you opt for the Advanced settings, it displays all camp timers at all times. To change the view selection, navigate to the interface section in the settings.Riot Games developers have stated that the new jungle tracking system is expected to level the playing field and create more coordination around objectives, making the jungle role less daunting.Also read: All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsDeath Recap and Summoner Spell tracking in League of LegendsAlong with the jungle tracking system, LoL patch 25.17 also includes modifications to communicating ultimate abilities and spells that were recently used to help in team coordination. Here are the changes:Moved the Death Recap to the side of the screen and added show/hide functionality.All summoner and ultimate spells used against you will now be displayed in Death Recap, even non-damaging spells like Flash and Teleport.Pinging a spell from Death Recap will now display descriptive text in chat.If a friendly unit sees a spell used and you ping it from the scoreboard within 15 seconds, the same descriptive text will display.Added info about your fight contribution (damage dealt, gold earned) to Death Recap.Check out more League of Legends news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LEC Summer Finals 2025League of Legends Esports World Cup 2025 results