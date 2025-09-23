League of Legends patch 25.19 notes: LeBlanc buffs, Pantheon nerfs, and more

League of Legends patch 25.19 notes were released on September 23, 2025. The goal of some of these changes is to improve the tournament's balance for the 2025 World Championship. Nonetheless, the upcoming League of Legends meta is expected to go through a massive shift because of nerfs to Unsealed Spellbook and Redemption.Here are the alterations in the League of Legends patch 25.19.Champion buffs in League of Legends patch 25.19All changes in League of Legends patch 25.19 (Image via Riot Games)1) AhriR - Spirit RushDamage per hit: 60 / 90 / 120 (+ 35% AP) ⇒ 75 / 125 / 175 (+ 35% AP)2) BrandPassive - BlazeMonster Damage Modifier: 2.6x ⇒ 2.65xW - Pillar of FlameDamage: 75 / 120 / 165 / 210 / 255 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 75 / 120 / 165 / 210 / 255 (+ 70% AP)R - PyroclasmDamage per hit: 100 / 175 / 250 ( +25% AP) ⇒ 100 / 175 / 250 (+ 30% AP)3) CaitlynBase StatsBase AD: 60 ⇒ 624) DianaPassive - Moonsilver BladeMonster Mod: 2.6x ⇒ 3x5) DravenW - Blood RushAttack Speed: 20 / 25 / 30 / 35 / 40% ⇒ 30 / 35 / 40 / 45 / 50%R - Whirling DeathDamage: 175 / 275 / 375 (110 / 130 / 150% Bonus AD) ⇒ 200 / 300 / 400 (110 / 130 / 150% Bonus AD)6) JinxQ - Switcheroo!Bonus Range: 80 / 110 / 140 / 170 / 200 ⇒ 100 / 125 / 150 / 175 / 200E - Flame Champers!Damage: 70 / 120 / 170 / 220 / 270 (+ 100% AP) ⇒ 90 / 140 / 190 / 240 / 290 (+ 100% AP)7) LeBlancW - DistortionDamage: 75 / 115 / 155 / 195 / 235 (+ 70% AP) ⇒ 75 / 115 / 155 / 195 / 235(+ 80% AP)R - MimicDistortion Damage: 150 / 300 / 450 (+ 75% AP) ⇒ 150 / 300 / 450(+ 80% AP)8) LilliaR - Lilting LullabyBonus Damage: 100 / 150 / 200 (+ 40% AP) ⇒ 150 / 200 / 250 (+ 45% AP)Cooldown: 150 / 130 / 110 ⇒ 140 / 120 / 1009) MelPassive - Searing BrillianceBonus Damage on attack per spell: 24-75 (based on level) (+3% AP) ⇒ 24-99 (based on level) (+9% AP)Maximum Bonus Damage on attack: 75-225 (based on level) (+ 9% AP) ⇒ 72-297 (+ 27% AP)10) SeraphineBase StatsMana Growth: 25 ⇒ 40HP Growth: 90 ⇒ 95Q - High NoteAmplified damage at low HP now also affects monstersW - Surround SoundHealing: 3 / 3.5 / 4 / 4.5/ 5% missing HP per target in the circle ⇒ 8 / 10 / 12 / 14 / 16% missing HP, regardless of targets in the circleAlso read: League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsChampion nerfs in League of Legends patch 25.191) CorkiQ - Phosphorus BombDamage: 70 / 115 / 160 / 205 / 250 (+130% AD) ⇒ 60 / 105 / 150 / 195 / 240 (+ 125% AD)2) PantheonQ - Comet SpearMonster Modifier: 0.9x ⇒ 0.75xW - Shield VaultMinion/Monster damage cap: 200 ⇒ 1203) PoppyQ - Hammer ShockMax Health damage cap to minions/monsters: 75 / 105 / 135 / 165 / 195 ⇒ 50 / 80 / 110 / 140 / 170R - Keeper’s VerdictCooldown on interrupted channel: 15 ⇒ 304) SivirQ - Boomerang BladeInitial Damage: 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+ 100% bonus AD) ⇒ 60 / 85 / 110 / 135 / 160 (+ 85% bonus AD)Champion adjustments in League of Legends patch 25.191) JaxBase StatesBase HP: 665 ⇒ 650R - Grandmaster-At-ArmsInitial armor gain: 25 / 50 / 75 (+ 40% bonus AD) ⇒ 45 / 60 / 75 (+ 40% bonus AD)Magic resist gain is still 60% of armor gainResistance gain per additional champion hit is unchanged2) Lee SinBase StatsArmor Growth: 4.9 ⇒ 4.5Q - Sonic Wave/Resonating StrikeDamage: 55 / 80 / 105 / 130 / 155 (+ 155% Bonus AD) ⇒ 60 / 90 / 120 / 150 / 180 (+ 95% Bonus AD)3) SyndraBase StatsHealth Growth: 104 ⇒ 100Armor Growth: 4.6 ⇒ 4Q - Dark SphereDamage: 75 / 110 / 145 / 180 / 215 (+ 60% AP) ⇒ 80 / 115 / 150 / 185 / 220 (+ 65% AP)E - Scatter the WeakCooldown: 17 ⇒ 15System changes in League of Legends patch 25.19Item changes1) RedemptionHeal: 200-400 (based on target level) ⇒ 150-350 (based on target level)2) Celestial OppositionWill no longer apply the AoE slow if the user is deadRune changes1) Unsealed SpellbookBase Recharge Cooldown: 4 minutes ⇒ 4.5 minutesMinimum Recharge Cooldown: 1.5 minutes ⇒ 2 minutesAlso read: All Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsBugfixes &amp; QoL changes in League of Legends patch 25.19BugfixesFixed a bug that caused Ignite to do more damage than intended. (This was fixed in 25.18, but mistakenly left out of the patch notes.)Fixed a bug that caused Pick Order Swapping to not be cancelled when there is less than 5 seconds for picking.Fixed a bug that sometimes caused players to not be able to lock in when swapping roles to jungle, and the mandatory smite pop-up appears.Fixed an issue where Blitzcrank’s R passive wouldn’t trigger certain item effects.Fixed an issue where one of Aurora’s joke VO lines would cut off at the end.Fixed an issue where sometimes jungle camps wouldn’t despawn if the parent mob was killed too far away from them, leaving an orphaned camp for eternity. Honestly we’re just disappointed that someone caused this.Fixed an issue where if Sion dies and uses an ability during his passive, he wouldn’t be able to trigger Experimental Hexplate.Fixed an issue where in spectator mode health bars for respawned nexus turrets wouldn’t appear.Fixed an issue where if Sylas stole Yunara’s R, his Q ability icon would disappear after he used Yunara’s R.Fixed an issue where the Dragon icons on the minimap would appear duplicated.Fixed an issue where a green circle would appear under Rakan’s W target.Fixed an issue where Soraka’s Passive could cause some ability VFX to flicker.Fixed an issue where after completing a 10+ minute game of Doom Bots using a low-priority account, the account would still remain in low-priority status.Fixed an issue where Leblanc’s afterimage would sometimes appear bigger than her.Fixed an issue that caused Zoe’s yoyo SFX to not play in animations.Fixed an issue where the Death Recap pings could be missing or display different spell names.Fixed an issue where Jax could fail to play certain VO lines when W is cast.Fixed an issue where Yorick’s Mist Walkers that were spawned as Mordekaiser’s R expired would stay alive in the Death Realm.Fixed an issue where Kai’Sa’s Shadow would linger after death until reviving.Fixed an issue where Blitzcrank’s R damage is not dealt around his new position after Flashing during the cast time.Fixed an issue where certain large pets wouldn’t follow the owning champion when coming in or out of Morderkaiser’s R.Fixed an issue where Ambessa’s passive could cause Ambessa’s buff bar to display some debug text.Fixed an issue that causes Nasus’s R to render above impassable terrain.Fixed an issue where Nilah’s Q and E VFX could render over structures and units.Fixed an issue where Xin Zhao’s feet could jitter during his Recall animation.Fixed an issue where Summoner Teleport and other dashes could fail to cross a wall if the destination was too close to it.Quality of Life ChangesPlayers can now select which ward skin to use in the Swiftplay champ select modal.La Illusion chromas have been added to the Mythic Shop Weekly rotational pool.Custom GamesFixed a bug that prevented adding bots to Custom Games on “Play Again.”Added a hover that shows the full Riot ID in Custom Games’ lobby roster.Cleaned up some error messages to be more specific when there is an issue joining a player’s Custom Game.Fixed a bug that was incorrectly showing the option to spectate a friend’s game when the player was in a non-spectateable Custom Game.Fixed a bug that was showing empty frames for the enemy team when playing a Custom Game with no opponents.Fixed a bug that was preventing No Delay Spectating in Custom Games from behaving correctly for players with older accounts.Fixed a bug that prevented in-lobby spectators from being able to queue for a new match before the spectator delay for the previous Custom Game was completed.Added a tooltip to clarify that League Voice only works for Custom Games that have spectating disabled.Fixed a bug that incorrectly labeled Tournament Draft lobbies as Draft mode lobbies.That’s everything featured in the release notes for League of Legends patch 25.19.Check out more League of Legends news and updates:All League of Legends patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreHow does the new jungle tracking system work in League of Legends?