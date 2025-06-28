Mizkif and FaZe Silky controversy: What exactly happened?

Members of FaZe Clan, including Lacy, Jason "Jasontheween," and Jerry "Silky," are currently organizing their guest list for the group's Independence Day party on July 4, 2025. Recently, drama surrounding one of the potential guests, OTK's Matthew "Mizkif," and Jerry went viral online. The latter announced that Matthew is banned from the party and accused him of being a "racist in disguise."

The situation erupted after Silky touched on the party's guest list, which features prominent names like Darryl "DDG," Rachel "Valkyrae," QTCinderella, and Ludwig. The streamer then mentioned that there were certain names he did not want on the list, including Mizkif:

"I seen a lot of people on the list...when I seen the list, I said, 'Yo, I'm not jackin' em,'...Mizkif tries to step through the door, he's not getting inside. No. We not f**k with weird people...I seen Lacy invited him to the party, I'm retracting that invite...No racists in disguise at the crib, we don't need that."

Notably, before Mizkif shifted to Los Angeles and streamed from his room in Austin, Texas, FaZe members, including Stable Ronaldo, Plaqueboymax, and Jasontheween, visited him. In one particular instance, the OTK founder claimed that Silky "doesn't do sh*t" in terms of streaming or content creation.

The FaZe members reacted, defending their fellow member, and left Matthew speechless.

"I don't blame Silky": Mizkif responds to his FaZe July 4 party ban

Mizkif reacted to the clip on-stream and apologized to the FaZe Clan member, stating that he has no intentions to be viewed as a racist:

"I don't blame Silky for what he said...It's understandable...Silky doesn't know me...He's probably seen two clips of me, and those clips are probably not the best, which made him dislike me. If it's something that hurt him, I'm sorry. It really does make me sick to my stomach that people view me as either racist or anything else."

He also welcomed a potential conversation with Jerry to clear the air. Mizkif claimed that the reportedly insensitive comments he made were from a different time, when he was younger:

"You don't think FaZe Banks said stupid sh*t back in the day? Hell yeah, he did, he admits it, we all did, we all said dumb sh*t back in the day...I said that sh*t when I was 22, but I'm a completely different person that when I was when I was 22, I'm 30 years old..."

Mizkif claims that Silky "hangs out" with people who have "said worse"

While reacting to a follow-up statement where Silky stated that he's the type to give people "second chances," Mizkif claimed that the FaZe member associates himself with people who have a comparatively worse digital footprint:

"You give people second chances, and that's understandable. I mean, Silky doesn't know me at all. He's given N3on a second chance...he doesn't know me and therefore he doesn't want to give me a second chance. Silky wants to claim I'm a terrible person for things I said seven years ago, but he hangs out with people consistently that have admitted that they have said similar or worse things...yet they're invited with open arms."

Silky has yet to respond to Mizkif's comments.

Plaqueboymax is slated to make an appearance at the upcoming FaZe Fourth of July party, amid his ongoing hiatus from livestreaming.

