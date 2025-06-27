"We do not f**k with weird people": Silky bans Mizkif from entering 4th of July party at FaZe House

Twitch streamer and FaZe Clan member Jerry "Silky" recently stated that he would be banning One True King co-founder Matthew "Mizkif" from attending the upcoming Fourth of July party being held at the streamer collective's house. To those uninitiated on the matter, FaZe Clan member Nick "Lacy" had released a list of celebrity guests who are set to make an appearance at the party.

On the list was Mizkif, alongside other prominent streaming stars such as Rachell "QTCinderella" and Ludwig Ahgren. However, Lacy's decision to invite Mizkif seems not to have gone down well with Silky, who stated that he did not want "weird people" at the party:

"I've seen a lot of people on the list that.... When I see them lists, I said, yo I'm not jacking them. I'm personally here saying, right now... n***as know I don't care, bro. Mizkif tries to enter the door, he's not getting inside. No! We do not f**k with weird people."

"I'm retracting that invite": Silky states that he does not want Mizkif to attend the FaZe Clan Fourth of July party

The FaZe Fourth of July party is an upcoming event that will feature many prominent members of the organization, alongside well-known livestreaming personalities such as Kylie "Sketch," Brittany "Cinna," and Rangesh "N3on," among many others.

However, Silky seems to disapprove of Mizkif's inclusion in the list of confirmed guests. While the exact reason behind his reaction has not been made clear, the FaZe member was unwavering in his intentions to not allow the OTK co-founder inside the FaZe house.

Accusing Mizkif of being a "racist in disguise," Silky said:

"He's going to see this clip? I don't care. You're not getting inside. I seen Lacy invited him to the party, I'm retracting that invite. It's not happening, king. Like, what the f**k. I couldn't believe when I see his name on it. I said n***a, what the f**k?... Have you seen this n***a when it comes to black people? Come on, bro... Yeah, word, no racist in disguise in the crib. We good. We don't need that."

