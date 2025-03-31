MoistCr1TiKaL vs YourRAGE Pokemon Showdown controversy: What exactly happened?

Twitch streamers Charlie "MoistCr1TiKal" and Josh "YourRAGE" had a rather amusing battle yesterday (March 30, 2025). For context, YourRAGE has been challenging quite a few creators on Pokémon Showdown. Pokémon Showdown is a free-to-play, web-based Pokémon battle simulator that allows users to engage in online battles.

Ad

Interestingly, despite being quite confident, things did not go the way YourRAGE would have hoped against Charlie. The two played five matches, with each round going in favor of MoistCr1TiKaL. Here are the Pokémons used by both streamers in the first showdown (14 Rounds):

YourRAGE: Mudsdale, Seviper, Arboliva, Trevenant, Spiritbomb, and Piloswine

MoistCr1TiKal: Beartic, Zangoose, Heracross, and Luxray

Watch the entire showdown here:p

Ad

Trending

(Timestamp: 02:34:25)

"He's still alive, barely" - MoistCr1TiKaL brutally trolls YourRAGE with controversial video title

A day after their Pokémon Showdown, MoistCr1TiKaL reacted to his 5-0 victory over YourRAGE on his YouTube channel (Penguinz0). What made it controversial was the title he chose for the video — I Killed A Man — playfully exaggerating the situation.

When talking about his victory, the streamer insisted that not even Nostradamus or Baba Vanga would have been able to predict what happened and it was one of the best streaming nights he has had in years.

Ad

"What happened next, not even Nostradamus could have predicted, Baba Vanga wouldn't have seen it coming and goddamn, it was the best streaming night I have had in years. It was unbelievable what I did to that man in Pokémon."

MoistCr1TiKaL also addressed the controversial video title, claiming that YourRAGE was still alive, but barely so.

Ad

"He (YourRAGE) is still alive, barely. But the YourRAGE that currently walks the earth is not the man that was there yesterday. he is a completely chaged person."

Expand Tweet

Ad

YourRAGE reacts to MoistCr1TiKaL's hilarious video title

YourRAGE seemed quite amused by the controversial video title. He even responded to Charlie on X, stating:

"Yo ????? @MoistCr1TiKaL"

Expand Tweet

Ad

After losing 5-0, the streamer made a hilarious speech live on stream. He ended up getting quite emotional, claiming that he should have listened to "God" and refrained from taking on MoistCr1TiKaL.

"God, I should have listened. God said, 'Stay in your lane, you're a team builder, you don't play randoms.' 'I can do anything I want to god, Pokémon is Pokémon,' 'But Josh, he is the f**king main character,' 'It doesn't matter. I have the heart, I have the time.' Rage, that's MoistCr1TiKaL. It's not any old grunt."

Ad

He then continued his rant, calling himself "impatient," saying:

"I am an impatient f**k. I am a b*tch. I am impatient. That whole guessing game? I am f**king loser when it comes to that sh*t."

Watch YourRAGE's full rant by clicking here (Timestamp: 04:08:43)

The battle turned out to be highly entertaining. YourRAGE even claimed that he might never play Pokémon Showdown again, though fans will surely be hoping for a potential rematch between the two in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback