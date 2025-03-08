MrBeast Formula E accident: What exactly happened?

YouTube's biggest name, Jimmy "MrBeast" (371 million subscribers), recently crashed a GEN3 Evo, which is currently the fastest Formula E car. The incident took place on March 6, 2025, during an Evo Sessions event in Miami. Jimmy was driving German driver David Beckmann's car. Although he was accompanied by a Porsche Taycan Turbo GT safety car, the YouTuber lost control of the vehicle and spun into the wall during his second lap.

Fortunately, the spin curbed much of the speed, and the crash was kept to a minimum. The YouTuber came out of the accident unharmed. There was no bodily damage to the car either. Formula E recently released footage of the spin from every angle (including Jimmy's POV). Watch it here:

"It felt like I did four spins" - MrBeast reacts to his Formula E incident

MrBeast recently took part in the Evo Sessions event in Miami, where he crashed a Gen3 Evo car. Fortunately, neither he nor the vehicle suffered any injuries or damage. The session resumed later after he was removed from the track.

Formula E later shared the aftermath of the incident on Instagram. MrBeast was briefly featured in the clip, where he said:

"It felt like I did four spins."

Fortunately, he came out without a scratch. Any potential injury could have meant missing the Sidemen Charity Match 2025, which is set to take place later today (March 8, 2025). Currently, Jimmy is in London ahead of the event.

MrBeast was not the only streamer present at the Evo Sessions event in Miami. Footballer-turned-Twitch and Kick streamer Sergio Aguero also attended the event and was seen taking one of the cars out for a spin.

Other notable names present at the event included fashion designer Brooklyn Beckham, actor Tom Felton, and YouTuber Theo Baker.

Where is MrBeast playing in the Sidemen Charity Match 2025?

Jimmy has flown straight to London from his Formula E event in Miami. The YouTuber will be playing for the YouTube All-Stars XI at Wembley later today. In the 2023 edition, he started in the midfield, but his position for this match remains undetermined.

He will also be representing the YouTube All-Stars XI for the first time. In his previous two Sidemen Charity Match appearances in 2022 and 2023, he played for the host team, Sidemen FC. He was on the winning side on both occasions but has yet to score a goal.

