"15 hours a day of filming": MrBeast claims his YouTube filming schedule has left him sleep deprived

YouTube celebrity Jimmy "MrBeast" recently posted on X, discussing the consequences of his hectic filming schedule for his YouTube content throughout June 2025. The YouTuber revealed that he has likely been averaging fifteen hours of filming each day and that his relentless filming schedule for content has left him lacking adequate sleep and rest.

Jimmy further shared that he was unable to get enough sleep even just the night before he made the X post. However, he also clarified that the videos he has been working on are the "greatest content" he has ever filmed:

"I’m probably averaging 15 hours a day of filming this month and getting less sleep than I ever have in my life (I didn’t even get to go to bed last night) BUT my god these videos are the greatest content I’ve ever filmed :D"

Trending

Expand Tweet

MrBeast claims to be sleep deprived due to new videos' expansive filming process

MrBeast is known for his extravagant video-making style on YouTube. In terms of general premise, these videos often either feature competitive challenges with handsome prizes up for grabs or showcase MrBeast and his team putting themselves in challenging environments and tackling the hurdles that come their way.

The YouTuber has seemingly been ramping up his film production process as of late. He recently shared some statistics about the making of one of his videos, revealing that it had taken over 400 days from building the set to establishing the final edit. Thus, it is no surprise that maintaining such a hectic filming schedule has caused Jimmy some sleepless nights recently.

That said, his hard work seems to be paying off in the form of video views. For example, his latest video ("Lose 100 LBs, Win $250,000!") has managed to garner over 145,000 views in just over a week of being uploaded to the video-sharing platform.

In other news, MrBeast recently faced controversy following the launch of his AI thumbnail generation tool. The software was supposedly aimed at allowing content creators to generate their own thumbnails based on existing photos or new photos created or modified through prompts. Following the backlash on the product, he has recently announced that he would be taking the tool down.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He covers the latest news surrounding content creators across platforms like Twitch, Kick, YouTube, and Rumble. An avid PC gamer, he enjoys playing shooter titles, such as Marvel Rivals, and replaying his favorite game, Red Dead Redemption 2, for the third time. Know More