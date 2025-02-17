"4 million is only scratching the surface": Streamers and fans react to alleged MrBeast YouTube revenue leak

A recent leak involving MrBeast's alleged YouTube earnings has been making the rounds on X. The post, originally made by @DramaAlert, includes a screenshot of the summary of MrBeast's YouTube channel's performance over the last 28 days. Apart from the current subscribers, the screenshot showcases views, watch time (hours), and estimated revenue.

Ad

As per the screenshot, MrBeast earns over four million dollars every month. But as revealed by Twitch streamer Tectone, this may just be a fraction of MrBeast's earnings, if it is proven to be true. Tectone claimed that for a large creator like MrBeast, ninety percent of his earnings are from advertisements.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Talking about the matter in a reply to @DramaAlert's post while pointing out that the statistics within the screenshot were on a "monthly" basis, Tectone wrote:

"This is monthly. 90% of a larger creators income is ads. 4 million is only scratching the surface. Bro, also deserves more than that with all the good he's done in the world. This should surprise no one."

Ad

Many other users also speculated the amount being showcased within the screenshot, with some providing their estimations of MrBeast's wealth:

"It can’t be that low surely," wrote X user @CianoToop

"Dude is the biggest ever to do it on the internet. He deserves every single penny for all the work he has put in. Heck, I thought the number would be lot higher than this," wrote X user @nepa73231

Ad

"That's just incredible. That's just youtube as well, he's massive on every platform. Probably closer to $10,000,000 a month but he uses it properly..." wrote X user @thegymdays

Many praised MrBeast for his earnings from YouTube while stating that the YouTuber "deserved" the money:

"Well deserved its little tho," wrote X user @valour_1

"Damn, good for him. He built that from the ground up!" wrote X user @dschnaq

Ad

What businesses does MrBeast own?

MrBeast is currently the owner of various businesses, especially in the food sector with his Feastables chocolate bars. In 2024, the YouTuber collaborated with fellow content creators Olajide "KSI" and Logan Paul to create Lunchly. Each box of Lunchly contains a Feastables bar as well as the Prime Hydration energy drink, which is promoted by KSI and Paul.

Although MrBeast also founded the fast food virtual restaurant called MrBeast Burger, the YouTuber eventually filed a lawsuit against his partner company for the venture, Virtual Dining Concepts, LLC, for breach of contract. He claimed that the company behind his chain failed to uphold the quality desired by him, among other allegations.

Ad

Recently, MrBeast's competitive game show, Beast Games, came to an end with the release of the tenth and final episode of Season 1. This episode came with the revelation of the winner of the series who received a whopping $10 million as the grand prize.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback