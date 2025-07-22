'90% of it is s**t': xQc gives his hot take on rap, hip-hop, and R&B music

Twitch streamer Félix "xQc" recently opined on various forms of popular music, including rap, hip-hop, and Rhythm and Blues. The streamer gave his take while reacting to a video by music critic and YouTuber Anthony Fantano during a segment of his latest Twitch broadcast dated July 21, 2025.

Claiming that the majority of the songs within the three genres lacked depth in terms of the message, xQc stated:

"Rap music, Hip-Hop, R&B sh** is usually 90% is sh**. Lyrically. Message-wise. 'I bought this Louis V for my b***h in my ride, in my car, to the club with the boys out from the- out the trenches. Out here, stacking racks. Boom. Boom.' Okay, dude. Most of the songs are like that. Genuinely. Most of the songs are about that. It is what it it is."

"What I said is accurate": xQc criticises topics and messages conveyed in majority of hip-hop, rap, and R&B music

xQc is known among his fanbase for his unfiltered reaction to online content, often unapologetically expressing his feelings about topics brough up during his broadcasts. The streamer had been reacting to Anthony Fantano's recent YouTube video, titled 'xQc HATES Me.'

In the video, Fantano talked about xQc's previous takes about his music reviews, as well as The Juicer's own stance on the medium. While reacting to Fantano's video, Felix doubled down on his take on majority of the music that has dominated the mainstream industry.

Challenging his detractors to lay out all relevant music and listen to their lyrics and themes, the streamer stated:

"You want to get mad about that? Whatever, okay. Lay out all the lyrics, all the tracks that they have been releasing, and give me the topics of those songs. What I said is accurate. One to one. One to one. So, yes, the reality is the market, the everything... People aren't even listening. Like... It's just some basic level sh** to go with a beat that pops in the car. It is what it is."

In other news, xQc recently responded to remarks made by Any Means Possible (AMP) member Kai Cenat. The latter had publicly expressed his dislike towards xQc, even refusing to mention his name directly. Now, Félix disclosed the messages he had sent to the AMP member, asking him to quash their beef.

