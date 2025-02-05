"A 3rd loss would be absolutely devastating": Internet reacts as iDubbbz confirms he will not fight in Creator Clash 3

In a post on X dated February 4, 2025, Ian "iDubbbz" confirmed that he would not be participating in Creator Clash 3. Ian founded the charitable boxing event back in 2022 and was the face of the first two iterations. However, now that the next Creator Clash was announced, his name was nowhere on the lineup.

On February 4, Creator Clash 3 matchups, date, and venue were officially announced. While the event is slated to include popular streamers and YouTubers like Will Neff, Tubbo, and Sapnap, iDubbbz, however, will not be participating.

In a reply to the official trailer for the event, he wrote:

"Im not fighting"

His followers have had a mixed reaction to this news. Some have been supportive, with fans hoping iDubbbz would be returning next year.

"Next year hopefully," said @Shplops.

A few also expressed their desire to see the YouTuber in the ring.

"Wish you were. Great fights." wrote @LeeCollins93.

Others were less than happy and criticized his choice to not participate in Creator Clash 3. One X user even brought up his defeats in the last two events:

"A 3rd loss would be absolutely devastating mentally. Understandable," claimed @BlightsMageVll.

Many trolled him, claiming iDubbbz was too scared to fight.

"Sorry guys i scared em outta fighting this year," claimed @realrico92.

Some even noted that the event had failed to raise money for charity in its previous iteration.

"More time schmoozing with your favorite creators to raise no money for charity got it," said @BlueSquidComms.

For context, Creator Clash 2 had lost about $250,000, according to iDubbbz who addressed the issue in a video back in 2023.

Dream reacts to Sapnap and Tubbo's matchup at Creator Clash 3

While iDubbbz may not be participating in Creator Clash 3, the official matchups list includes a fair few popular content creators and Twitch streamers. The Minecraft community will be getting to witness a fight between two popular creators at the event with Dream SMP alums Tubbo and Sapnap going head to head at the event.

Tubbo reacted to the announcement in a post on X, and wrote:

"im boxing Sapnap, lol"

Boxing is all about the rivalry between the two parties and Sapnap seems to be holding up this tradition. In a reply to Tubbo, Sapnap said:

"i'm fr gonna knock your ass out"

Controversial Twitch streamer Dream has reacted to this exchange, writing:

"This is crazy"

For the record, Tubbo and Dream have been feuding over the latter's drama surrounding fellow Minecraft streamer, TommyInnit.

