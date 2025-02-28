"About time the duo is back": Fans react to Andrew Tate and Adin Ross' alleged IRL collaboration stream in Florida

Ever since Andrew Tate arrived in Florida on February 27, 2025, fans have been speculating about the possibility of a collaboration with Kick star Adin Ross, who resides in Miami. The two personalities have met and streamed together on multiple occasions in the past.

On February 27, 2025, an X user named @Kick_Champ claimed that Adin Ross and Andrew Tate would do an IRL stream in Miami. They posted a promotional image for the alleged collaboration, with the caption stating:

"Adin Ross and Andrew Tate are officially doing an IRL stream in Miami."

Readers should note that neither Tate nor Ross has officially confirmed any collaboration between them. No date or time has been provided for the alleged stream. There was even a typo in the word "Miami" on the poster shared by @Kick_Champ.

However, that has not stopped people from reacting to @Kick_Champ's post. Even Kick streamer Ac7ionMan expressed his excitement at the prospect:

"Finally about time the duo is back," @GeneralClips wrote.

Another X user insinuated that Twitch would never unban Ross if he were to collaborate with Tate.

"twitch unban is for sure never happening," @aalexndro wrote.

On the other hand, others dismissed the post as inaccurate, labeling it as misinformation.

How could Tristan and Andrew Tate be in Miami for a potential stream with Adin Ross?

Tristan and Andrew Tate had been in Romania for two years under an international travel ban due to their human trafficking case. On February 27, 2025, it was announced that the Romanian courts had lifted the ban, allowing the Tate brothers to travel to Florida.

Earlier in the month, The Financial Times reported that the Donald Trump administration had been exerting pressure on Romanian officials to lift the ban.

Adin Ross, a big Trump supporter who interviewed the US President before the elections in 2024, has maintained strong ties with Andrew and Tristan Tate over the years.

As soon as reports surfaced about the Tate brothers' arrival in Florida, rumors about a potential collaboration with Ross quickly started circulating online. However, no official announcement has been made.

In related news, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has announced that he believes Andrew and Tristan Tate are "not welcome" in his state.

