Ac7ionman demolishes monitor after losing to early Elden Ring boss

Aaron “Ac7ionman” recently took to Kick to try Elden Ring, and ultimately wound up breaking one of his monitors. To the ringing mockery of his chat for losing repeatedly to an early boss, the Kick streamer calmly unplugged his second monitor, and smashed it against the ground, ruining it. He didn’t end the stream and kept going, but not in Elden Ring. He would do other things instead but was certainly frustrated by the challenging FromSoft game.

While the FromSoft games are certainly punishing, many put this particular boss among the easiest early-game bosses: Beastman of Farum Azula. After a few deaths, Ac7ionman took his frustration out on his hardware.

Ac7ionman loses his cool during Elden Ring stream and breaks monitor

After a few hours of streaming, Ac7ionman switched to Elden Ring, diving into the game for what appeared to be the first time. He would make it as far as the early-game boss Beastman of Farum Azula, which is designed to teach players the kind of combat you should expect throughout the challenging FromSoft game.

During his Elden Ring gameplay, he suffered at least seven deaths, though it was likely eight since the number didn’t update after the final defeat. While his chat mocked him relentlessly for losing, the streamer calmly pulled out his earbuds and threw them on the desk. The destruction of his monitor wasn’t one done in a fit of rage. Conversely, Ac7ionman was fairly calm the whole time.

The other content creators in voice chat with him would say things like “Game Over” and “Beastman has won” while the Kick streamer unhooked his monitor and walked it over away from his desk. Ac7ionman would only say one thing before committing the act:

“GGs chat. End of stream.”

The monitor was seen being thrown right into the ground, and though he didn’t actually end his stream, the screen was beyond repair. Aaron picked it back up and slammed it into the ground several more times to make sure it was demolished.

He would hook it back up to his setup after the fact and show it off on stream, so everyone could see that it was beyond repair and that he would have no choice but to replace it. The streamer would continue beyond this event, but it was certainly a memorable moment in his stream for his chatters.

Elden Ring is considered by many to be challenging; while not the hardest FromSoft game, it can be brutal if you do not take the time to learn from each encounter.

It can lead to deaths stacking up quickly and players take that sort of stress in different ways. Unfortunately, in this case, it led to a monitor being destroyed by controversial Kick streamer Ac7ionman.