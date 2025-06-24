Adin Ross claims he's suing celebrity car dealership after allegedly getting scammed over a Rolls-Royce

On June 23, 2025, Kick star Adin Ross and "Rampage" Jackson visited Cody "WhistlinDiesel" Detwiler, an American YouTuber who creates viral vehicular destruction and off‑road content. While with Detwiler, the topic of Rolls-Royces came about, and Adin explained that a Los Angeles-based car dealer, who goes by "Wires Only," allegedly "scammed" the streamer out of $300,000.

Ad

Ross is partly known for his luxurious lifestyle, including his car collection, which currently features a pepper-spraying Cadillac Escalade, a special edition Mansory Maybach, and a Lamborghini Urus, for daily use.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

WhistlinDiesel questioned Adin about the situation and asked if the streamer intends to take his frustrations to court. In response, Adin Ross claimed a case is already in the works:

"So he just has 300 grand? ('Dude, he scams everybody, I don't know how he gets away with it, bro.', said Adin Ross) So he has your money and your car? ('Correct') And you didn't sue him? ('We're working on it')."

Ad

Adin Ross claims that Wires Only scammed multiple high-profile celebrities

Allegedly, after purchasing a Rolls-Royce through Wires Only, Ross got it repossessed after the latter transferred the car's ownership through a "fake title" to the 24-year-old.

"I had a Rolls-Royce... I got it repo-ed because Wires Only is a scammer, and he didn't give me my title... You heard about that, right? He's a scammer. He scammed me, Kyrie Irving, Kylie Jenner, Kim, CJ Stroud, he scammed everyone, bro... It's really f**ked up."

Ad

For context, Wires Only is a car dealership and exotic vehicle customization shop founded and run by RD "Wires Only" Whittington. It is known for catering to high-profile clients, including celebrities like Bad Bunny and Kim Kardashian, and offers customized services across multiple vehicles, including jets and boats.

Ad

Notably, according to a September 2024 report from the Beverly Press, Park Labrea News, Whittington was arrested and released on the same day on an out-of-state warrant. The report also offered details of another lawsuit, initiated in July earlier that year, against the car dealer "for breach of contract, civil theft, fraud and deceit, negligent misrepresentation, and violation of vehicle code."

Overall, Adin Ross expressed confusion as to how Wires Only could walk around as a free man after purportedly committing multiple acts of fraud:

Ad

"('So he didn't give you the title and then took the car back?' asked WhistlinDiesel) Yeah, and he's walking around friendly in Miami, I don't even know how, like, actually don't know how he's not in jail."

In other news, readers can take a look at Ross's new $25 million mansion in Miami, which reportedly broke records for becoming the "highest sale ever in the area."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vishnu Menon Vishnu Menon is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda who covers Streamer news.

His approach involves thorough research, reliable sourcing, and presenting the information to his readers with maximum insight. Know More