Adin Ross clarifies his stance on Kai Cenat, blasts social media pages for peddling "false news" about their rumored beef

Clips from Adin Ross' recent Kick broadcast, where he cleared the air on his relationship with Twitch star Kai Cenat, have gained a lot of attention online. In the video, an interviewer asked Ross about the rumored tension between him and Cenat. The streamer denied any conflict, stating that he only has love for his fellow content creator.

Ross also criticized social media pages for spreading "false news" just to gain likes, especially in the context of the ongoing online discourse about his relationship with Cenat.

When the interviewer in the livestream brought up the alleged beef, Adin Ross said:

"I have nothing but absolute love for Kai."

The interviewer also brought up clips circulating on social media that suggested the two streamers were at odds. Ross responded by calling out specific X pages, such as KickChamp, accusing them of spreading false narratives for likes:

"Here is the issue, you have pages like KickChamp, it's false news for absolute clicks, likes, views, and all that stuff. The good thing about my new community, I have the most positive X community on the app right now."

He also praised his new X community, ARL, for being a positive space. His previous community, the controversial Adin Loyals, was deleted in 2024:

"The ARL is the most positive community on X right now and you can do your research and look at the receipts."

Adin Ross claims streamers never have real beef while discussing his love for Kai Cenat

Following his comments about X pages spreading false news, Adin Ross claimed streamers never have "real beef" and that any differences can always be set aside:

"When it comes to streamer beef and stuff like that, no streamer has real beef. Beef is like I have an opps with you. You said f**k my dad, I said f**k your dad, that's beef. There are always people that can get past differences."

Ross used his friendship with controversial content creator Sneako to emphasize the importance of setting aside differences:

"My brother Sneako, for example. He and I did not like each other, we got off on the wrong foot. He is my bro. This guy Sneako is one of the most caring people. That's just how it works, you put differences aside and get where you need to be,"

Adin Ross then circled back to the topic of Kai Cenat, claiming that people have tried to create division between them despite there being no real issues. He praised Cenat’s accomplishments and stated that he could never hate the Twitch star:

"People try to pull people apart when there is nothing. And it's just people trying to do that. I think we are in a space that people say is very competitive. Bro, Kai is allowed to retire his family. Kai can buy houses for everyone he loves. He beat the game and he is going to continue to crush and I am very, very proud of him seeing what he has done. And you can't really hate on that. And that's just how it is."

Kai Cenat was one of the many streamers to have a positive reaction when Adin Ross was unbanned on Twitch earlier this year. He even had some advice for the Kick streamer.

