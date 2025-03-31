"He cannot feed into that": Kai Cenat advises Adin Ross to keep his community in check after Twitch lifts ban

Kai Cenat shared some words of wisdom to Adin Ross about keeping the latter's community in check while talking about Twitch lifting his ban on his March 30, 2025, stream. For context, the Amazon-owned streaming platform unbanned Ross on March 29, more than two years after indefinitely suspending his channel for "unmoderated chat."

Now that Adin Ross can freely return to Twitch, Kai addressed the news on his stream and claimed that Adin still has to take care of one thing: keeping his audience in check. Kai said:

"I hit him up, all that sh*t, congratulations! That sh*t is so crazy. The only thing that I will say, chat I will say the only thing that is left to do is to make sure Adin's community is stable. His ni**a's, I tell you, them ni**as."

While Kai Cenat did not mention any specifics, he did claim that Adin Ross's community supposedly sabotages Adin with their actions. Cenat implored Ross not to feed into that and said:

"Bro, I think they will be able to do it though. I think Adin will be able to do it, but it's just about how Adin's going to make sure that that sh*t is on maintain. But bro, he cannot feed into that sh*t. Bro, they be sabotaging that ni**a! But I ain't going to lie, it's good to see everybody going crazy and sh*t."

Readers should note that other Twitch streamers have also expressed concern about Adin Ross after he got unbanned. Cinna had a similar reaction to Kai Cenat and told her audience that she hoped Adin would stop baiting "white supremacy" while reacting to the news on her stream on March 29.

Adin Ross deleted his X community Adin Loyals months before Twitch unbanned him

Adin Ross has had many controversies under his belt, such as his "kill/them" comment about the trans community, and more recently, the Kick streamer issued an apology after being accused of doing the na*i salute in public. That said, over the last few months, he has made changes.

His community on X, named Adin Loyals, has been a major focal point of scandal, with allegations of doxing and other controversies levied against it for a long time. In December, Ross permanently deleted the community from X and later justified doing so by claiming it was a "healthy" step in the right direction.

Adin Ross also stated that he deleted Adin Loyals to change his community and mature, writing:

"I deleted my x community. I did this to try to change, adapt, and mature as one … far more growth to do here but we r heading in the right direction. Those who understand the change and healthy reason behind this, I appreciate you. I promise I will focus on change."

Roughly three months after he decided to delete his X community, Twitch lifted his indefinite suspension. That said, streamers like Asmongold do not seem convinced about Adin Ross's return. While reacting to the news of Ross getting unbanned, Asmongold insinuated that other creators like Ice Poseidon and Destiny should have their channels reinstated as well.

