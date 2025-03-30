"Hopefully, he changes": Cinna hopes Adin Ross will stop "baiting the white supremacy" after news of Twitch unban

Twitch streamer Brittany "Cinna" claimed that she hoped Adin Ross would stop "baiting the white supremacy" elements while reacting to the news of him getting unbanned on the Amazon-owned platform. For context, Adin's channel was reinstated by Twitch on March 29, 2025 after being indefinitely suspended for more than two years.

Adin Ross' Twitch channel was permanently banned back on February 26, 2023, for "unmoderated chat," claimed the streamer. Essentially, he had his Kick chat open during a broadcast, and viewers speculate that the supposed offensive statements said there triggered the suspension.

Now that his ban has been lifted, many streamers have been reacting to the news, and Cinna chimed in after some people in her audience expressed their displeasure. She stated that people can change and claimed that Adin Ross had done "shi*** things" before but hoped he would be different.

Cinna also said that he should stop "baiting the white supremacy; everything like that":

"People are saying sadly? People can change. You know what I mean? Hopefully, he doesn't keep baiting the white supremacy; everything like that. I think people can change. I think he, you know, did shi**y stuff before. Hopefully, he changes. If he doesn't, I am sure Twitch will deal with it. You know what I mean? But hopefully, he does."

Readers should note that weeks before he was unbanned, Adin Ross released a statement apologizing to the community after he was accused of doing the N*zi salute.

Cinna claims Twitch should not permanently ban anybody while talking about Adin Ross

After bringing up "white supremacy" and noting that Twitch would again ban Adin Ross if he went on to violate the rules, Cinna continued giving her opinion on the issue. The Sapphire Award winner at the 2024 Streamer Awards claimed that the platform should not permanently ban anyone as it prevents them from growing:

"I don't think half the stuff he does is allowed on Twitch anyway. So, it's kind of is what it is. It's one of those things. But I do think Twitch permanently banning people is always bad. Even if you don't like a person, it's always bad. As long as you can hopefully grow from it and change, that's always better."

Having advocated for leniency, Cinna did acknowledge that a permanent ban is often warranted and brought up the example of controversial IRL streamer, Johnny Somali. She implored that he should be kept far away from Twitch:

"Now, I do say that loosely. Then there are streamers like f**king Johnny Somali that exist. Let's keep him far the f**k away from Twitch. Please for the love of god. Holy f**k dude, let's keep him far away."

Asmongold is another Twitch streamer who expressed concern after Adin Ross was unbanned. The former OTK streamer claimed that because of Adin's past controversies, he would not advocate lifting his ban.

