Adin Ross says he lost a big brand deal a day after calling out Doechii's Met Gala behavior online

Kick streamer Adin Ross has claimed to have lost out on two deals after making critical remarks about American rapper and singer-songwriter Doechii. For those out of the loop, the latter has recently made a name for herself owing to her viral song, Anxiety. During a recent Kick stream, Ross had labeled her as "entitled" and "unintelligent," following the rapper's appearance at the Met Gala 2025 event.

Ad

Later, while talking to hip-hop interviewer Livingston "DJ Akademiks," Adin Ross admitted:

"You know what's crazy? Oh my God, I'm so mad at, my PR was finally getting better. I had two deals lined up, same with DD(G), I was talking to him. Lost both my deals, on god."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

"It was a big deal": Adin Ross claims he lost out on two brand collaborations over his controversy with Doechii

While streaming on Kick, Adin Ross had recently called out Doechii over her Met Gala 2025 controversy. The latter had been receiving backlash from netizens for the way she had addressed members of her team while they were attempting to conceal her and her Louis Vuitton outfit from the rain using umbrellas.

Ad

In his rant, Ross called Doechii an "industry plant" and asked his audience to "stop listening to her music." Eventually, the streamer started hurling expletives at the musician.

Admitting that his rant and subsequent feud with Doechii caused him to lose out on a big brand deal, Ross expressed his frustration:

"I had an ad deal too I was going to do. Bro, I'm mad as f**k. I was like, f**k! Like, it's not even about the money, it's just 'cause I wanted to do it. Damn. It was a big ad. It was a big deal. So, it's like, f**k!"

Ad

After Doechii apparently called Adin a "cracka" in a now-deleted Instagram story, the Kick streamer doubled down, stating that it upsets him when someone is disrespectful to 9-to-5 jobs. He also claimed that he was not intending to make remarks related to "race."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atharv Kapoor Atharv Kapoor is an esports and streaming writer for Sportskeeda. He harbors a love for reading and watching his favorite streamers. An avid gamer, he enjoys playing Marvel Rivals in his free time and replaying Red Dead Redemption 2 for the third time. Know More