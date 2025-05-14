Adin Ross says he "will always love Sneako" after the latter drops racial slurs while defending him amid Doechii drama

Kick streamer Adin Ross has made a statement expressing his fondness for fellow streamer Nicolas "Sneako" after the latter dropped racial slurs while defending Ross amid his feud with Doechii. For those unaware, Ross had called out Doechii during his broadcast for her behavior with members of her team at the Met Gala 2025 event.

Allegedly, Doechii had uploaded an Instagram story calling the Kick streamer a "cracka," although this could not be confirmed as the post has since been deleted.

Making a post on X from his alternate account, Ross wrote:

"I will always love Sneako no matter what"

"Hypocrisy": Sneako calls out Doechii and speaks out in support of Adin Ross

Parti streamer Sneako is known for his controversial content, having been associated with the "Red Pill" movement in the past and currently being a counterpart of musician Kanye West. The streamer was one of the content creators whom Ye had invited and picked out to stream his new album upon its release.

Now, while defending Adin, Sneako used the "N-word," stating:

"It's the hypocrisy that... Doechi can call Adin Ross a cracker, but if he said the same exact thing... if Adin Ross called Doechii a n****r, there's a complete different reaction from everybody else. Doechii calls Adin Ross a cracker even though he's Jewish, woo! Go queen! Yeah! Get that cracker!"

In his original remarks, Adin had called Doechii an "industry plant" and claimed that the musician was being "entitled" and "unintelligent." This came after a clip of Doechii went viral, showcasing her supposedly talking in an unpleasant manner with her team members.

The fallout of his controversy with Doechii seems to have hit Ross hard, as he revealed during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks that he has lost out on two brand deals following his remarks and the resulting drama.

