Adin Ross seemingly laughs at Selena Gomez crying over Donald Trump's immigrant deportation policy

Kick streamer Adin Ross returned to streaming with a major collaboration. For those who missed it, Ross collaborated with Vivek Ramaswamy, the popular American entrepreneur and politician. During their stream together, the duo reacted to a recent video of popular actress and singer Selena Gomez. In a now-deleted Instagram post, the singer was visibly in tears.

For context, Gomez was upset following the recent reports of deportations of many migrants. The singer has Mexican heritage. She expressed her disappointment at the recent proceedings, stating that her "people are being attacked."

While reacting to this clip, Adin Ross appeared to laugh at the video. It's worth noting that Ross is a staunch Republican and has previously streamed with Donald Trump.

"It didn't strike me as real" - Vivek Ramaswamy reacts to viral clip in Adin Ross' stream

Vivek Ramaswamy was the most recent guest on Adin Ross' Kick stream, as the streaming community has increasingly shifted towards political content. The former presidential candidate also reacted to the viral clip of Selena Gomez crying over the latest deportation updates.

According to Vivek Ramaswamy, the video seemed disingenuous:

"I haven't seen more than that clip. It didn't strike me as real. It didn't strike me as real. That doesn't seem real at all."

Adin Ross agreed, stating that the entire thing appeared scripted to him since she recorded the whole video, and then uploaded it:

"She reviewed it and then she posted it. It doesn't make sense...You recorded that, you waited a little bit, and then you posted it."

Ramaswamy mimicked Gomez, pretending to re-record the entire scenario:

"...And then you upload, wait till the upload, 'Oh no, the upload failed. Do that again; I didn't record it right; rerecord.' You know how these things go."

Who are some other political streamers?

Adin Ross, who primarily streamed NBA 2K content and broadcasted under the "Just Chatting" section, has recently shifted towards political content as well. This transition was particularly highlighted by his collaboration last year with Donald Trump, the then-presidential candidate.

Aside from Ross, the streaming community also includes several other political commentators and streamers, such as HasanAbi, Asmongold, Destiny, Frogan, and more. Many YouTubers, including Logan Paul and Jake Paul, have also integrated political content into their platforms.

