Adin Ross vows to donate $100,000 to a viewer weekly, asks community to help find those "in need"

By Atharv Kapoor
Published Sep 30, 2025 00:51 GMT
Kick streamer Adin Ross has vowed to donate $100,000 to an individual within his community weekly (Image via @scubaryan_/X)
Streaming personality Adin Ross recently announced that he would like to shift the focus of his broadcasts towards a different direction and attempt to give back to his community through a weekly giveaway. The Kick streamer made the statement during a live broadcast on September 29, 2025.

Stating that he wanted to make the content of his broadcasts more "positive" and partake in "charitable" acts, Adin Ross said:

"We're just going to focus on the positive and that's it, bro. Today we're going to do some charitable, really, really nice things. I'm all for this, bro."

"Find out who needs help the most once a week": Adin Ross calls on his community to help him donate $100,000 to a viewer weekly

also-read-trending Trending

Adin Ross is one of the most prominent streamers on Kick, with over 1.8 million followers on the streaming platform. Despite his popularity, he has repeatedly found himself in hot water in the past. One of the most notable events was his ban on Twitch, which came after he accidentally aired his unfiltered Kick chat on the platform.

Now, the streamer has vowed to give back to his community by donating $100,000 weekly. In doing so, Adin Ross asked the help of fans in finding those among them who were most in need of the money. He said:

"Listen, guys, I still want you guys as a community to come together and find out who needs help the most once a week, because you guys changed my f**king life and you guys deserve to sometimes be able to work together as a community and lift each other up, and build each other up, and this way we can find somebody who is in need once a week, okay?"
In other news, comedian Theo Von recently made some startling claims about his mental health, stating that he had been going through a tough period in his life. These remarks came after his stand-up performance in New York City reportedly went awry.

Edited by Atharv Kapoor
