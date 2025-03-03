Agent 00 condemns stalkers and sympathizes with female streamers after Cinna, Valkyrae, and Emiru were harassed on stream

YouTuber Din "Agent 00" recently talked about stalkers following the attack against fellow female streamers Cinna, Valkyrae and Emiru. To those unaware, the three had been approached by a man who asked for their contact numbers.

Talking about the matter to his audience during a broadcast, Agent 00 said:

"And they got his face on that sh** too. They should have no excuse to pack that n***a the f**k up, bro. They should have no excuse to pack him up."

Denouncing the actions of the man who had attacked the three streamers and pointing out that the debacle took place during International Women's Month, Agent 00 continued:

"First of all, bro, on International Women Month is crazy. Second of all, the fact that female streamers even have to consider things like that is nuts, bro."

"Why are people like that?": Agent 00 criticizes stalker who attacked Cinna and Valkyrae during their Sis-a-thon marathon

To those unaware, Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru were approached by a supposed fan who had been following them for a while. The individual asked Emiru her number. Upon being rejected, the man declared that he would continue to follow them.

Shortly thereafter, he seemingly turned aggressive and charged at them, even threatening to take their lives. The streamers were seen asking for security to intervene and protect them against the individual's threats, which eventually led to the end of the Sis-a-thon marathon. The broadcast was meant to be Twitch's first duo female streamer-hosted marathon.

Further calling out the attacker and questioning the reasons behind his actions, Agent 00 said:

"That's the last thing you even want to think about when you're out with your friends just trying to enjoy a city, you feel me? That's so weird, bro. Like why are people like that? Like, bro, go get a f**king job my n***a. Go get goals in life... Like, you can't aspire to be something and also do that with your life, it's impossible. If your life had any meaning whatsoever, you wouldn't be running around doing sh** like that."

On the other side, OTK social media manager Yung Jeff recently called out DramaAlert host Daniel "Keemstar" for allegedly "fostering a community of hate" towards female streamers. The former claimed that such behavior contributes to incidents like the one faced by Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru.

