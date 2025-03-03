OTK's Yung Jeff blasts Keemstar for allegedly spreading hate against Cinna and Valkyrae after the duo were attacked on stream

One True King's (OTK) social media manager, Yung Jeff, recently called out DramaAlert host Daniel "Keemstar" for commenting on the recent attack against Cinna, Valkyrae, and Emiru, which marked the end of their Sis-A-Thon streaming marathon on Twitch.

Ad

In a repost of the video of the attack uploaded by DramaAlert on X, Keemstar wrote:

"Thank god they are safe now. Scary AF."

Posting a screenshot of this, Yung Jeff called out Keemstar and DramaAlert for allegedly "fostering a community of hate" towards the female streamers, which can, as per the former, contribute to incidents such as that involving Cinna and Valkyrae:

"This dude and the goons running that page have taken the entire past week to s*it on these female streamers for n0 reason and foster a community of hate towards them that can add to s*it like this happening Not saying this event is directly related but the irony here is crazy."

Ad

Trending

"Just the other day u were fuelling the harassment": Fans call out DramaAlert after the latter posts on X about the attack against Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru

Expand Tweet

Ad

The attack against Valkyrae, Cinna, and Emiru was perpetrated by a fan who stalked them and asked for their phone numbers. After they refused to share the same, the individual seemingly turned aggressive, threatening to "kill" the streamers while charging toward them.

After DramaAlert posted a clip of the encounter on X, fans called the page out for previously "criticizing" the female streamers based on certain segments of the broadcast, which involved them being at home. They had allegedly labeled it as "low effort content":

Ad

"Oh gtfo- just the other day u were fuelling the harassment and posting a tweet criticizing the girls' "low effort content" for sitting at home," wrote X user @arwacat_

"Hey man its almost like these kind of things happen when you foster a community of misogynistic pieces of sh** like this and signal boost posts from dudes who hate women for just doing their own thing. Doublely worse is coming back to monetize on their very real and very scary moment for them , even posting about someone calling it 'fake'oto make the most money out it . beyond foul , cant say im surprised tho," wrote X user @tippitytoptweet

Ad

"@KEEMSTAR keep radicalizing men to behave like this. “Surely” your sexist takes and opinions don’t give men the idea that they are far too superior to be told no from a woman," wrote X user @Teeespilt

Valkyrae recently talked about her and other female streamers' encounters with the fan, updating her followers via a post on X. In it, Valkyrae said they had been in contact with the police and were "done with the marathon."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback