Agent 00 and ExtraEmily face backlash from the online community for "baiting" them with new announcement

On August 4, Twitch streamers Din &quot;Agent 00&quot; and ExtraEmily posted a video captioned &quot;We have an announcement,&quot; that revealed the start date of their Elden Ring marathon. The video did not get straight to the point, and the two initially made ambiguous comments, seemingly about their rumored relationship. Fans reacted, and some called out the two for leading their communities on.@Calos100794, although appreciative of the marathon, criticized the reveal, claiming that it was a &quot;bait&quot;:&quot;From Cinna to Emily. L bait. W marathon tho.&quot;For context, the dating rumors between ExtraEmily's and Agent 00 started after the two went on a series of collaborative IRL broadcasts, showcasing their on-stream chemistry as a duo. Agent's fellow AMP member, Kai Cenat, added to the rumors by claiming that there was tension between the two.More reactions to ExtraEmily and Agent 00's upcoming marathon (Images via @CallMeAgent00/X)Regardless, the two denounced these claims and cleared the air, confirming that they were not together. That being said, more fans, like @True_LoneWolf, seemingly anticipated a relationship reveal with the marathon announcement:&quot;I almost thought it was official for them, but I guess it didn’t go the way it is. Womp Womp.&quot;@CarsoJerem37859 seemed convinced that the two were together:&quot;They're dating, I've never seen anyone sit that close to each other, not even friends.&quot;User @strawhatcuhlub expressed excitement for the Elden Ring marathon:&quot;Cat's outta the bag…. 30 day marathon boutta go ballistics!!&quot;Agent 00 and ExtraEmily's Elden Ring marathon: Details exploredAgent initially hinted at the marathon in July 2025, claiming that if a 25,000-subscriber goal were met on Twitch, he and Emily would gear up for an Elden Ring adventure. The event is reported to be non-stop, and the two will cease to stream only when they've beaten the game.In the announcement, the duo revealed that the marathon would start on August 5, 2025, at 5 pm EST:&quot;We read a lot of you guys' comments and seen your questions ('It's been a lot of speculation, I can't lie, and some of y'all actually been correct,' said Agent) Yeah, well, the cat's outta the bag and, uh, Agent, you say it! ('Nah, you say it') I say it? Well, the Elden Ring marathon starts tomorrow!!&quot;Readers can catch the official broadcast on both ExtraEmily's and Agent 00's Twitch channels.In other news, Agent 00 raised over $10,000 in support of Maya Higa's animal sanctuary, contributing to relief efforts following the recent flash floods in Texas.