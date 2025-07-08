Agent00 raises over $10,000 in support of Maya Higa's animal sanctuary after Texas flash floods

Din "Agent00" has raised over $10,000 in donations for fellow Twitch streamer Maya Higa’s non-profit animal sanctuary, the Alveus Sanctuary. The facility, which is located in Austin, Texas, was affected by flash floods that devastated parts of the state.
During a clip from his broadcast on Twitch on July 7, 2025, Agent00 was seen excitedly announcing that they had hit the $10,000 goal:
"We hit 10 thousand! Crimson with the $699 donation! Oh my God, Crimson!"
Maya Higa then approached Agent00 to personally thank him and his viewers for their support:
"Thank you so much! Insane! Thank you so much!"
Agent00 responded:
"Of course! Thanks for having us."
Agent00 recently hosted an IRL broadcast on Twitch dedicated to supporting Maya Higa’s sanctuary. He actively assisted the staff in repairing damage caused by the floods that had affected multiple areas across Texas, causing extensive damage and loss of life.
Maya Higa had also shared a post on X discussing the state of the sanctuary following the floods. She revealed that the road connecting the facility had been completely destroyed, leaving her and the staff stranded at the site.
By the end of his fundraising efforts, Agent00 exceeded the original goal by over $2,000, raising a total of $12,368 for the sanctuary. He was joined by fellow Twitch streamers Brittany "Cinna" and Chris "ChrisNxtDoor," who also contributed to the repair work at the facility.
