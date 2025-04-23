Agent00 announces Pokémon Go marathon in Hawaii

Twitch streamer and AMP member, Din "Agent00," recently wrapped up a 48-hour extended stream, titled The Agency x 48HR. The marathon opened up Mission: Impossible style, with Agent00 embodying his alias and descending from the ceiling using a rope. During the event, Din collaborated with other content creators and also hinted at a potential Pokémon-themed marathon coming up.

To set the scene, AMP affiliate and streamer Tylil James challenged Agent to reveal his "next big" project while the two were outside, IRL broadcasting:

"Leak your next big thing that you're doing."

Agent00 responded, choosing not to reveal details to maintain confidentiality about "things already going on." However, the streamer did let Tylil in on a potential IRL stream in Hawaii:

"Next big thing I'm doing? I can't leak any new ones 'cuz there's too many things already going on, but I'm doing a Pokemon Go marathon, in Hawaii."

For context, Hawaii is home to certain regional exclusive Pokémon Go types, including the Pom-Pom Style variant. Additionally, the American Island held a few notable Pokémon Go-related events, including the 2024 Pokémon World Championships, from August 16 to 18, 2024.

Hawaii’s diverse landscapes will allow Agent00 to explore and hunt for rare Pokémon in some of the most scenic spots on Earth.

"I just felt the aura": Tylil James compliments Agent00 on his upcoming Pokémon Go streaming marathon

Tylil appreciated Agent after he explained his potential Pokémon-themed project, claiming that his decision to stream in Hawaii is an indicator of Din's "motion":

"I gotta give you another dap, 'cuz I just felt the aura. ('Yes, Pokemon Go marathon, exploring Hawaii, catching Pokemon', said Agent) Oh, in Hawaii?! Dang, y'all really got motion."

Agent's last legitimate marathon took place from January 1 to January 10, 2025. As the new year began, the streamer resolved to lose weight. To enforce good habits, he committed to staying live on Twitch until he lost 20 pounds. Midway through the stream, he increased his goal to 25 pounds. With the assistance of a fitness team, including influencer Sara Saffari, Din achieved this target.

In other news, Agent was left stunned after being removed from a supermarket mid-stream.

