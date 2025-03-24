"Alice's story as it is untrue": ImAllexx accuses his ex-girlfriend of sharing "fabricated stories" in police report against him

Alex Elmslie, popularly known as "ImAllexx," has accused his ex-girlfriend of sharing "fabricated stories" in a police report that she filed against him. For those unaware, ImAllexx responded to Alice Hez's allegations against him on March 20, 2025. For context, in June 2024, Alice Hez released an 82-page Google document accusing the YouTuber of physical and verbal abuse throughout their relationship.

ImAllexx issued a statement via Google Docs on March 24, 2025, in response to Alice Hez's recent X posts. According to him, his former partner filed a police report against him on March 27, 2024, and she refused to watch his recently uploaded video.

While alleging that the police report contained "fabricated stories," ImAllexx wrote:

"The stories that are in this report have been fabricated as I have shown in my video, Alice falsely accused me of pulling her to the ground and putting her in a headlock on the second day of living together in the report, despite her writing in her document that it happened on the 4th. There is no evidence to back up these claims in Alice’s story as it is untrue and I have addressed this in my video."

The Briton also stated that he "never claimed" Alice Hez did not file a police report. He added:

"I never claimed Alice didn’t file a report as a police report can be filed on anyone at any time for any reason whether what is claimed in that report is true or not. It would not be possible for me to know at any point if this had happened because a report is not a proper investigation or a guilty verdict. All this does is show that there wasn’t an investigation and that no charges were pressed which is what I corrected in my video as Alice had posted that this was the case which was untrue."

ImAllexx claims he has not been approached by the police "in any way shape or form" in response to Alice Hez saying that she pressed charges against him

After alleging that Alice Hez shared "fabricated stories" in the police report, ImAllexx claimed that the police had not approached him. Stating that the "story has been changed constantly," the YouTuber wrote:

"At no point have I been approached by police in any way shape or form, yet Alice claimed she had pressed charges against me and had “done everything she could” despite now posting that she didn’t when she apparently had the option to take it further. Which once again is the point made in the video as Alice had been claiming otherwise online whilst also telling commentary channels the police had done nothing, despite now saying the police had given her the option to take this to court which she now says she declined. At no point has this been consistent and the story has changed constantly."

ImAllexx also responded to Alice Hez's X post, dated March 21, 2025, in which she addressed allegations of physical abuse. This is what she posted:

"If you can read, I said I didn’t kick him. And that I pushed him off me. Because I didn’t wanna be near him, he didn’t add context onto why. Funny that. He said I “donkey kicked his head and neck” where’s the texts of that? No where I’m 5’2 you think I can do that."

Responding to this, ImAllexx wrote:

"Alice has gone onto post that she never kicked me, despite admitting to this in the very messages she is responding to. Alice says that this is impossible because she is 5’2. I made it incredibly clear in the video that Alice refuses to watch, that we were both lying down in our bed. She had turned around with my back facing towards her and had begun to kick me until I fell out of the bed."

ImAllexx went on to say that Alice Hez "admitted to kicking him":

"Alice says i didn’t explain the context as to why she did this but I did and it’s in the screenshots that she replied to, it was due to my illness and being shirtless in bed. I had complained about this happening on other occasions over text which is also in my video. Alice says there is no text evidence of her kicking me, despite the screenshot she has responded to clearly showing Alice admitting to kicking me and that she had a reason for why she had done this as it was due to me sleeping shirtless."

As of this writing, Alice Hez has not responded to ImAllexx's recent statements.

