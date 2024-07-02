"All of this negativity is completely narcissistic" - Asmongold comments on those calling MrBeast "racist" for his recent charitable endeavor

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his thoughts on those criticizing Jimmy "MrBeast" for his recent charitable endeavor. For those unaware, on June 29, 2024, MrBeast posted a nine-minute video to his primary channel, announcing that he had built 100 houses in Jamaica, Argentina, and other countries and given them away.

Providing details about his philanthropic venture, the most-subscribed YouTuber said:

"We spent millions of dollars just on this video building these houses. Because, here in Jamaica, there are currently over half a million people living in unsafe and life-threatening conditions. Like, this next family whose house is so unsafe and unstable, that it could literally collapse on them at any given moment."

Trending

During a livestream on July 1, 2024, Asmongold came across X user @ThatVeganHealer's post in which they accused MrBeast of "racism" amid his latest endeavor. In a series of tweets, the netizen wrote:

"Mr Beast is once again displaying his white savior complex while looking like a literal colonizer. Who knows what he did, or said, after the cameras were off... It's just an observation of his obvious and repeated racist undertones."

Commenting on the controversy, Asmongold said:

"You have to understand that all of this hate and all of this negativity is completely narcissistic. There is no actual exterior North Star. There is no principle to this or anything. It is only narcissistic justification for their own indulgent lifestyles."

The One True King (OTK) co-founder added:

"And when they see somebody who's doing a good thing, the first thing they think is, 'How can I make sure that this doesn't make me feel bad?'"

Expand Tweet

"Shaming will continue until Twitter IQ improves" - Asmongold responds to a viewer calling him "ruthless" for his take on the recent MrBeast controversy

At the two-hour mark of the livestream, Asmongold's attention was drawn to a Twitch user named "onecoldtru," who claimed that the Twitch streamer was "pretty ruthless" while discussing the MrBeast controversy.

In response, the Texan said:

"I'm not ruthless. I'm a nice guy. I'm a really nice guy. I think that it is unfair that MrBeast does a good thing and everybody finds a way to think it is wrong! I think it's unfair. I think it's bulls**t! It's total bulls**t. And it's bulls**t by... it's bulls**t from losers. It's losers who are doing this. So, no, I don't think so. The shaming will continue until Twitter IQ improves."

Timestamp: 02:16:20

On June 30, 2024, MrBeast responded to criticism about his charitable ventures by stating that he would "not stand by and do nothing" about situations that governments should address.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback