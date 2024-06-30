"Not just gonna stand by": MrBeast responds to netizens' criticism regarding his charity work

YouTube creator Jimmy "MrBeast" took to X to discuss the criticism he had been receiving in light of his latest video, which showcased him building a hundred houses for families with unreliable housing in multiple countries. He also constructed a football field, distributed free football kits, gave away bicycles, and gifted one family a motorbike as they had no means of transportation.

As Jimmy noted, many netizens were "mad" as they believed it to be the responsibility of the governments to provide their subjects with facilities that MrBeast, a content creator, was giving away in his charitable videos. He wrote:

"When we help people (curing 1000 blind people, building 100 houses, 100 wells, etc) people get mad and say I shouldn’t be doing this and governments should."

Trending

While agreeing with their sentiment that the governments should be the ones to take the primary responsibility for such matters, the content creator wanted to still make a change and stated that he was not going to "do nothing". He continued:

"Yes, ideally a YouTuber isn’t the one fixing these issues but I’m not just gonna stand by and do nothing."

MrBeast responds to netizens' comments on his philanthropic videos

Expand Tweet

Jimmy "MrBeast" is the most subscribed creator on YouTube, and as such, holds tremendous influence. He often can be seen using this influence to collaborate with other charitable partners through his charitable organization, Beast Philanthropy. He has a channel on YouTube with the same name, where he exclusively uploads videos showcasing the generous work he does across the globe.

However, despite his efforts, he has often been under scrutiny for his philanthropic activities. One such instance occurred in May 2023, when he purchased several houses in a neighborhood for friends, family, and employees. This prompted internet critics to compare the neighborhood to a "company town," i.e. a residential area owned by a particular employer or business.

In November 2023, Jimmy received flak once again for building a hundred wells in Africa. Saran Kaba Jones, founder and CEO of FACE Africa, criticized the creator in an interview with Yahoo News, stating that he was "frustrated" at MrBeast getting "all of the attention". He also addressed this criticism in a post on X, stating that he would continue to work despite it.

However, this has not hindered MrBeast, who has since called for billionaires to pitch in their wealth to help fund a project for Beast Philanthropy. Furthermore, as is typical for all Beast Philanthropy videos, he promised that all revenues earned from the project's video would be put back into charitable measures.