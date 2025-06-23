"Am now bald": Twitch streamer Albert Chang gives health update following cancer diagnosis

Twitch streamer Albert Chang has provided a health update following his cancer diagnosis. For those unaware, the content creator announced in March 2025, via an Instagram post, that he had been diagnosed with a rare form of bone marrow cancer in the summer of 2024.

Ad

Stating that he was stable and had been undergoing chemotherapy in preparation for a stem cell transplant, Albert wrote:

"Hey it’s been a while. Long story short, I got diagnosed with a rare bone marrow cancer last summer and have had my life upended for the last 8 months. I’m finally stable and am undergoing chemotherapy to prepare for a stem cell transplant next week. I can’t thank my friends and family enough for keeping me alive during this whole ordeal. Definitely a life changing experience, and one that I’m more than happy to talk about, especially if anyone’s interested in being a donor. It could save someone’s life. That’s all from me for now🧑‍🦲"

Ad

Trending

Ad

On June 23, 2025, the streamer's Discord message surfaced on social media, in which Albert Chang revealed that he had survived his stem cell transplant procedure. He also announced his return to livestreaming by writing:

"Yo @everyone. Long time no see. I survived my stem cell transplant and am now bald (ish. It's growing back now). I'm finally feeling good enough to start being an active member of society, so I'll be streaming around 4pm pst after my hospital check up tomorrow."

Ad

Twitch streamer Albert Change has provided a health update, saying he had a successful stem cell transplant (Image via reddit.com)

Several fans chimed in with their thoughts.

Ad

"Awesome, I’m really happy for him!" Redditor u/adeadbeathorse wrote.

"That's awesome. Shoutout to all the researchers, scientists, and physicians out there. The advancement in cancer research and treatment in my lifetime has been astounding." Redditor u/booty_sweat_juice commented.

"Glad he's doing well. Hope his recovery is smooth, cancer is a f**king devil" Redditor u/Ulton posted.

Ad

Exploring what Twitch streamer Albert Chang said during his livestream where he announced his cancer diagnosis

Albert Chang hosted a livestream on March 30, 2025, during which he shared details about his cancer diagnosis. While announcing that he would be taking a break from livestreaming, which would be dependent on how quickly he recovered from the stem cell transplant, the Twitch streamer stated:

Ad

"I'm getting a stem cell transplant on Thursday of next week, and I have to be in the hospital for, I think, three to four weeks, depending on how quickly I'm recovering. Essentially, I'm going to chemo right now to kind of remove my body's defenses so that when I get the foreign donor cells, that my body doesn't attack it."

Ad

Albert Chang is a well-known streamer who previously used the alias "SlightlyMusical." As of this writing, the 33-year-old boasts 278,763 followers on his channel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More