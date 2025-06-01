"An awesome idea": HasanAbi agrees with Asmongold over the premise of the next Call of Duty

Twitch streamers Hasan "HasanAbi" and Zack "Asmongold" seem to have shared a rare moment of unison as the two agreed on what the ideal plotline for the next Call of Duty Black Ops title could look like. The rare unanimity between the two, who are staunch political dissidents of the other, has become a viral topic of discussion in their communities.

After Asmongold claimed that the plotline of the next game in the series should revolve around the 9/11 Twin Tower attacks, HasanAbi enthusiastically stated:

"Okay, I'm not gonna lie, that's actually unironically an awesome idea."

"That's how I get ya!": Asmongold reacts to HasanAbi agreeing with him over the plotline for the next Call of Duty

HasanAbi and Asmongold have been feuding with each other online ever since the latter's foray into political commentary. The two have made several remarks about each other on their broadcasts and X posts. Their feud emerged from political differences and critiques about their behavior on and off camera.

Despite their long-lived political rivalry, the pair's love for gaming seems to have helped them overcome their differences to arrive at a rare mutual agreement. In his original statements, Asmongold discussed what an ideal premise for the next Call of Duty Black Ops game would look like:

"They need to make the next Black Ops about stopping September 11th, and the end scene is that you actually stop the planes and you stop September 11th. They roll the credits. After the credits of the game are over, it goes back to the game, you look up at the towers, and they still fall down."

HasanAbi was seemingly thoroughly impressed with the idea, expressing his approval during his Twitch broadcast and stating:

"That is actually such a banger idea that it literally feels like, like I forgot that I was angry at him for being hypocritical."

Responding to HasanAbi's comments, Asmongold then jokingly stated:

"So! That's how I get ya!"

This interaction between the two comes nearly a week after Asmongold claimed that HasanAbi has been using the Palestinian cause as a "justification for bad behavior" online.

