Andrew Tate accused of sexual assault by former alt-right influencer Lauren Southern

Lauren Southern, a political commentator and a former alt-right influencer, has accused Andrew Tate of sexual assault. On July 15, 2025, Lauren Southern took to X to announce the release of her new book, This Is Not Real Life. On the same day, she published a Substack post offering free chapters from her book about Andrew Tate and his ongoing criminal cases.

In chapter 11, titled "Confessions," Southern detailed her alleged situation with Tate, in which he allegedly "carried her back" to a hotel room while she was "incredibly intoxicated."

Elaborating on the British-American's alleged actions, Lauren Southern wrote:

"He kissed me. I wasn’t expecting it, and I wasn’t looking for it, but I kissed him back briefly and then told him I wanted to sleep. I was extraordinarily tired. He wanted to go further. I said no, very clearly, multiple times, and tried to pull his hands off me. He put his arm around my neck and began strangling me unconscious. I tried to fight back. He repeatedly strangled me every time I regained enough consciousness to pull at his arms. I’d prefer not to share the rest. It’s pretty obvious."

An excerpt from Lauren Southern's Substack post, where she wrote about her alleged experience with Andrew Tate (Image via substack.com)

Furthermore, Lauren Southern claimed to have "no idea" about Andrew Tate's alleged criminal actions:

"My frustration grew over time, though, as more and more evidence came to light about this man’s operations. At least when I met him, I had no idea. My comfortable state of denial was being involuntarily shattered daily. Videos and messages surfaced of Tate discussing grooming underage girls, manipulating and lying to put women in horrific situations, and scamming men out of their life savings. As I write this, he’s still under house arrest for alleged sex trafficking and exploitation, including “repeated sexual relations and acts” with a fifteen-year-old."

Readers can access Lauren Southern's Substack post by clicking here.

Lauren Southern claims Andrew Tate allegedly told her she "better not tell the press" what he had supposedly done

In another section of her Substack post, Lauren Southern claimed that Andrew Tate had allegedly told her not to speak to the press about his alleged actions. Claiming that she told the "Top G" that he didn't need to worry, the Surrey, Canada native wrote:

"The last conversation we had in person consisted of Andrew telling me I’d better not tell the press about what he’d done as I packed my bags to rush out of my hotel room. I told him not to worry; I was the girl against feminism, after all. I couldn’t be doing that. I’d spent so long fighting the idea of victimhood on ideological grounds that of course I would ignore my own on those same grounds."

Andrew Tate has not commented on Lauren Southern's allegations against him, as of this writing.

