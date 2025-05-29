What are the charges against Tristan and Andrew Tate? Details explored as brothers face 21 charges in the UK including rape and human trafficking

Self-proclaimed misogynist and internet personality Andrew Tate and his brother, Tristan Tate, were criminally charged in the United Kingdom with multiple offenses, including rape and human trafficking. On May 28, 2025, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) officially confirmed the charges against the brothers.

Ad

"We can confirm that we have authorized charges against Andrew and Tristan Tate for offenses including rape, human trafficking, controlling prostitution, and actual bodily harm against three women," A CPS spokesperson said (as per the Guardian).

Though the CPS formally announced the charges only recently, an article by The Associated Press reported that CPS had been authorized as early as January 2024. However, the CPS clarified that the May 28 announcement marked the first instance in which the pair had been officially charged within the United Kingdom.

Ad

Trending

As per the May 28, 2025, report by The Guardian, the CPS confirmed a total of 21 charges against Tristan and Andrew Tate. These charges include r*pe, actual bodily harm, human trafficking, and controlling pr*stitution for gain.

"These charging decisions followed receipt of a file of evidence from Bedfordshire police," the CPS spokesperson stated.

The report above further detailed that the warrant issued by Bedfordshire Police in 2024 for the Tate siblings dated back to criminal allegations between 2012 and 2015.

Ad

Andrew Tate, the 38-year-old podcaster and former kickboxer, faced ten charges connected to three alleged victims, and the 36-year-old Tristan Tate faced 11 charges connected to one alleged victim, all inclusive of the above crimes.

What other charges are Tristan and Andrew Tate facing?

Tristan and Andrew Tate (Image via Getty Images)

Apart from facing charges in the UK, Tristan and Andrew Tate, both dual British-American citizens, were first arrested in Romania in December 2022 following disturbing allegations. A young woman had come forward, claiming she was held against her will at the brothers' residence. According to an Euronews article published on March 22, 2025, she was one of several women who reported being detained and sexually exploited by the Tates.

Ad

The article further reported that nearly eighteen months later, in August 2024, Romanian prosecutors formally indicted the brothers in a separate case. Authorities alleged that the two were involved in a criminal group that lured women to Romania, where they were subsequently sexually exploited.

As per the report, Tristan and Andrew Tate denied all allegations, asserting that the charges lacked foundation and were politically motivated. The siblings flew back to Romania on March 22, 2025, to clear their name in court. Andrew Tate addressed the situation on social media, stating:

Ad

"Spending 185,000 dollars on a private jet across the Atlantic to sign one single piece of paper in Romania. Innocent men don’t run. THEY CLEAR THEIR NAME IN COURT."

Expand Tweet

Ad

After landing in Bucharest, the pair briefly spoke to the media outside their home and stated that they were "here to clear" their names and "exonerate" themselves.

Meanwhile, according to the May 28 report by The Guardian, after the CPS announced its charges against the Tate siblings, the Romanian courts subsequently ordered the extradition of Tristan and Andrew Tate to the United Kingdom. However, this has not yet occurred due to ongoing legal proceedings in Romania.

Ad

"A European arrest warrant was issued in England in 2024, and as a result, the Romanian courts ordered the extradition to the UK of Andrew and Tristan Tate… However, the domestic criminal matters in Romania must be settled first," the CPS clarified in their statement.

Andrew Tate faces separate charges of rape and physical abuse

Andrew Tate faces separate charges of rape and physical abuse (Image via Getty Images)

According to The Guardian, British-American influencer and podcaster Andrew Tate, who had amassed a massive online following with more than 10 million followers on X, was also facing a separate civil lawsuit in the United Kingdom filed by four women. These women accused Tate of r*pe and physical abuse.

Ad

As per the report, these women had initially reported the incidents to the police as early as 2014. However, in 2019, CPS declined to pursue criminal charges against the individual. Despite this, the women continued to seek justice through civil litigation.

Their legal representative, Matt Jury, expressed deep concern over the CPS's earlier decision, stating:

"We welcome the clarity from the Crown Prosecution Service that our authorities are working to ensure the Tates face justice here in the UK – they cannot be allowed to escape extradition."

Ad

He further added:

"At the same time, we ask once more that CPS admit its mistake in failing to prosecute Tate when he lived in the UK and finally charge him for the rape and assault of the other three women, our clients, who originally filed criminal complaints against him as long ago as 2014 but were failed by the system. They deserve justice, too."

Ad

Despite all the allegations and charges mentioned above, the CPS, in their latest statement, also emphasized the importance of a "fair trial," reminding the public that Andrew Tate and his brother remain innocent until proven guilty, warning against "reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings."

According to Fox News, both Tristan and Andrew Tate denied any wrongdoing, and the brothers' representative also declined to comment on the recent developments. The report further stated that they were last photographed a week ago outside a police station in Voluntari, Romania, where they report regularly while facing charges in Romania.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shayari Roy Shayari Roy is a Podcasts and Trending News writer at Sportskeeda. With a master's degree in English Literature, her passion for storytelling began early, leading her to an internship with The Telegraph during her school years. With over five years of experience, she has honed her skills as a content writer at WSE Infratech and as a UGC content creator.



Shayari's professional highlights include interviewing actor Rahul Bose and mountaineer Purna Malavath. She is particularly drawn to celebrity trends because they offer a deeper understanding of public figures. She relies on thorough research and detailed analysis to provide insightful coverage.



Shayari admires Taylor Swift for her dedication to her craft and ability to rise above criticism. When she's not tracking the latest in celebrity trends, she enjoys painting and immersing herself in manga. If given a chance, she'd love to be part of the Harry Potter franchise. Know More