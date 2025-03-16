"No wonder Kanye blocked you": Andrew Tate says he doesn't trust Adin Ross because he is Jewish

A video of controversial internet personality Andrew Tate's remarks directed at Kick streamer Adin Ross has gone viral on social media. On March 15, 2025, Adin Ross hosted the Brand Risk 005 boxing event, featuring Andrew Tate as the co-host and commentator.

At one point, the indefinitely banned Twitch personality stated that he had received $5,000, which he supposedly owed to Andrew Tate. In response, the former professional kickboxer stated that he wanted to count the money because he didn't trust Ross:

"(The Kick streamer says, 'I have your $5,000.') Yeah, I'll count it, give it to me. Give it to me, I'll count it. I don't trust your little f**king stubby fingers. Give me."

Andrew Tate snatched the money from the 24-year-old streamer and remarked:

"It's not that I don't trust you, I just don't trust you."

Adin Ross then asked for the 38-year-old for a "specific reason" he didn't trust him:

"Why do you not trust me? Give me a specific reason about me. Is it my nose?"

In response, Andrew Tate said:

"You're Jew. No wonder Kanye blocked you. Pu**y."

What did Andrew Tate mean when he said Kanye West blocked Adin Ross?

On February 8, 2025, Kanye West took to X to reveal his private DMs with Adin Ross. While instructing the content creator to address him as "sir," the contentious rapper talked about a possible collaboration with Ross.

The Kick ambassador responded by writing:

"Yes sir, I will refer to you as sir. May I call you in two minutes, sir? Of course, I wanna be your favorite Jew, sir. I just found out Kai did that too from a post, not fully sure why. I been wanting to do our stream since 2022, sir."

This text message seemed to upset Kanye West because Adin Ross had used the term "sir" too many times. Before blocking the latter, the Grammy Award-winning musician wrote:

"You saying sir four times was condescending. I'm blocking you. NOBODY FINNA PLAY WITH ME. HOW Y'ALL SAY IT. NEVER AGAIN."

The back-and-forth between the two eventually concluded with Adin Ross declaring that Drake was "better" than Kanye West.

In other news, Adin Ross paid an emotional tribute to Philip "P2istheName" after the YouTuber died on Friday, March 14, 2025.

