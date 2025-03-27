Asmongold comments on SomeOrdinaryGamers potentially suing Noah Samsen for defamation over video about genocide

On March 27, Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold," while doing his usual review of internet drama, touched upon the situation between YouTubers Mutahar "SomeOrdinaryGamers" and Noah Samsen. For context, Mutahar is considering taking legal action against Samsen following the latter's video upload titled The YouTubers Who Backed a Genocide which features the former.

The crux of the matter is that SomeOrdinaryGamers did not appreciate being included in the video, especially because it insinuated that he supported genocide, alongside other creators like H3H3's Ethan Klien and Kick streamer Destiny.

Regarding Mutahar's exploration of "legal action" against Noah for defamation, Asmongold said that such a situation should not be considered trivial or "drama slop":

"Calling someone a supporter of genocide is a very different thing than saying somebody's career is cooked or saying that somebody fell off... one of them is a real legitimate thing where people are bad. The fact is that, this is totally different than drama slop, this is completely different."

Later, after noticing his chatbox was becoming increasingly active, the streamer claimed that he would not be presenting arguments about a situation connected to the Israel-Palestine conflict because he is not as well educated on the subject:

"Chat's popping off? I don't want to argue about this and fight about it with the f**king Israel-Palestine... I'm not an expert on the topic, so, y'know, if you wanna argue about that, there's plenty of people you can talk to."

It should be noted that in October 2024, Asmon was suspended from Twitch following controversial remarks made during a live stream. During the broadcast, the streamer allegedly made insensitive remarks about Palestinians and their culture.

"This is a very extreme claim": Asmongold believes Noah Samsen should take "accountability" for his claims against SomeOrdinaryGamers

Asmongold acknowledged the seriousness of the accusations at the center of the conflict between Samsen and Mutahar, stating that Samsen should be held accountable for making such a claim:

"So, my point is that... I do think people who make up bullsh*t like this probably do need to have a degree of accountability, especially if they're making claims like that you're a supporter of genocide."

Further supporting his point, Asmongold stated that such allegations require some thought and do not just happen "out of the blue":

"I think that this is a very extreme claim to make. It's not like you just say this out of the blue, right? And because of that, I do think there should be some degree of accountability for it."

Ethan Klein also criticized Noah Samsen, accusing him of idolizing HasanAbi – a pro-Palestine Twitch streamer with whom Klein has had a long-standing feud over their political differences.

