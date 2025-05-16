Asmongold reacts to Ubisoft earnings report post Assassin's Creed Shadows launch

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has shared his take on the recently released earnings report by Ubisoft, the studio behind the Assassin's Creed games. The game company recently suffered an 18% drop in share prices after releasing its earnings report for the past financial year, which showed a 20.5% drop in net bookings, alongside an operating loss of 15.1 million euros for the year.

Asmongold claimed that a large number of netizens were on "copium" about Assassin's Creed's latest installment, Shadows, doing "super well." Talking about the report and the subsequent drop in Ubisoft shares, the streamer stated:

"Here's the real question, right? If they announced that the company was doing really well, and Assassin's Creed was actually a huge commercial success, and it was the big game that everything was riding on, why was the result of this earnings report that the stock went down?.... Assassin's CreedhShadows has now been beat out by Assassin's Creed Odyssey, a game that added to Steam almost seven years ago."

Assassin's Creed Shadows follows the story of two playable characters, each with unique skills. The game is based on 16th-century Japan and focuses on the struggle between the Assassin Brotherhood and the Templar Order. It was released on March 20, 2025.

The title had also been the center of controversy due to its playable characters, with Yasuke being an African samurai, as well as Fujibayashi Naoe, a female shinobi who is shown to engage in a same-sex relationship in the game.

Talking about how the poor performance of the company was being portrayed within the earnings report, Asmongold said:

"How many of you, whenever you're doing your report to your company that you work at. You tell your boss, I've got good news, we only lost $90 million."

The streamer also claimed that some netizens were "allergic to reality" about Assassin's Creed Shadows and Ubisoft's performance:

"Listen, I don't know why these people are so allergic to reality... Day one PlayStation Network Ubisoft performance record Assassin's Creed Shadows? Like do you understand how many qualifying statements that goes through. And I even made a tweet about this. I said this, this should've been obvious when they started using deceptive vocabulary, players versus sales, and unorthodox/irrelevant success points."

In other news, Asmongold recently gave his take on the attractiveness of characters in video games. According to the streamer, men are the primary audience of video games, and they "don't want to look at an ugly b**ch." His controversial comments have since gained much attention online.

