"Why do they hide behind dog whistle?": xQc goes off at those complaining about minority representation in video games

Kick and Twitch star Felix "xQc" has expressed his discontent with those complaining about minority representation in video games. In a 42-second video posted on X, the French-Canadian personality slammed those "hiding behind the dog whistle." According to xQc, those who claim that certain video games undersell due to minority representation "don't even play" the games:

"Dog whistle bulls**t all f**king day! 'Guys, this game undersold.' Like, you care about video games? A lot of people that are talking about don't even play video games. They don't even play video games, but oh, but now this video game has a minority, 'Dude! I hate this,' or whatever. Bro, just say it like it is so that we can know for sure what you are."

The former Overwatch pro continued:

"Why do they hide it? I don't get it. If their take and their view on this is so based, why aren't they all up in arms about it? Why do they hide behind dog whistle? I thought it was the better opinion. Just say it then. I'm confused. What am I missing?"

Netizens had a lot to say about Felix's comments. Here are some of the reactions:

"rare xqc w take," X user @6stako wrote.

"this is the issue w/ calling everything "dei", people will throw this at you, and technically not be wrong." X user @01_IDK_01 commented.

"This guy is so bipolar, one minute he’s acting like Asmongold complaining about DEI, and then complaining about the others." X user @CamNuggetsYT remarked.

"X proving once again that he's the only true progressive streamer on Twitch." X user @grneyedrabbit posted.

"All the right-wingers come out of the woodworks" - xQc shares his thoughts on games featuring Black characters while presumably discussing Assassin's Creed Shadows

Before claiming that people "hide behind dog whistles" when criticizing games with minority representation, xQc shared his thoughts on games with Black characters, presumably while discussing Assassin's Creed Shadows.

He said:

"...Person in my game, this is not historically accurate, this is not how it would happen, blah, blah, blah, and they all come out of woodworks and they start f**king saying some bulls**t. Listen, I don't care about what you think about my political inclinations or whatever, okay? Anytime there's, oh, a Black character in this game, everybody, all the right-wingers come out of the woodworks."

