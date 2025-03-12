xQc says he was the "only guy" who entertained the audience at Sidemen Charity Match 2025 while discussing his 2 rating performance

In his latest livestream, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" spoke about his performance at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. The streamer donned the goalkeeper's gloves for the Sidemen FC team at the special sporting event. His team, however, lost to the YouTube AllStars in penalty shootouts, with the French-Canadian personality failed to save a single goal.

This resulted in the Twitch streamer receiving a performance rating of 2 out of 10.

xQc hosted a comeback livestream on March 11, 2025, and commented on his performance at the Charity Match. While claiming that the "job to win" a football match should be left to "professionals," the former Overwatch player claimed that he participated at the event to "entertain" the audience:

"My job, chat, it's not to win or lose. That's not... whose job is that? Guys, the job to win or lose is to the professionals. None of us are professionals. My job is to entertain. Hold on now, let him cook now! Let him cook now! My job is to entertain the crowd and the fans, and chat, I did all that. Chat, stay with me there. Stay with me now, chat! Now we're going to get 18 goals, I also got penalty shots."

Felix went on to say that he was the "only one guy" at the Sidemen Charity Match 2025 who could "actually entertain" the audience:

"Stay with me now! Come on! Chat, actually entertained the audience. Cinema! Only one guy out there, chat, can do all that. You are looking directly at him. Chat, cinema! Cinema! Chat, who else can do all that except for me? Nobody!"

xQc comments on IShowSpeed's penalty that resulted in YouTube AllStars winning Sidemen Charity Match 2025

During the same livestream, xQc reacted to Darren "IShowSpeed's" penalty goal, which helped the YouTube AllStars team win the Sidemen Charity Match 2025. While claiming that the YouTube streamer's penalty shot was "pretty easy" and had a "lot of power," the Quebec native remarked:

"You guys need to see the angle. Like, the shot was pretty easy, it had a lot of power. Why do you think the shot was so easy? Because it had a lot of power! What the f**k is wrong with you guys? Like, how do you not understand that? Yeah, there was a good amount of power in that shot! Yeah!"

Furthermore, xQc claimed that he was "unlucky" to not be able to save the goal:

"Unlucky, actually. It's unlucky. Look how unlucky that is. I'll be honest with you — this comes down to how the arms move, really. If the arms stayed up like this, I had it."

After receiving a 2 out of 10 performance rating, xQc claimed in an X post that he fractured his wrist during the Sidemen Charity Match 2025.

