What happened to xQc's wrist at the Sidemen Charity Match? Twitch streamer says he needs medical assistance

Twitch and Kick streamer Felix "xQC" injured his wrist while playing in the Sidemen Charity Match on March 8, 2025. The popular livestreamer was the goalkeeper for Sidemen FC, and towards the end of the match made two back-to-back goal saves. While he was fine after the first, Felix was writhing on the ground in pain after saving the second shot from YouTube AllStars' player Danny Aarons.

xQc has given an update on the condition of his wrist hours after the match ended with his team's defeat. The Twitch streamer stated that he was sure his wrist was fractured and that he would be getting the necessary medical assistance once he is back home. The streamer wrote:

"Pretty sure my wrist is fractured, will run X-rays when I get home."

How could xQc have broken his wrist? Sidemen FC goalkeeper's finest moment turned sour

xQc reprised his role as a goalkeeper at the 2025 Sidemen Charity Match, having played in the same position in the previous iteration of the match. His last performance had been widely criticized, with IShowSpeed publicly blasting him as a goalkeeper days before the recent match.

The Canadian Twitch star had much to prove this time around, and one of his best moments was when he made two back-to-back saves at the 79th minute mark of the game. The scores were tied at 8-8 when KSI lost the ball in Sidemen FC's penalty area, leaving YouTube AllStars forward Niko Omilana a shot at goal.

xQc came through and blocked Niko's shot with his fists. The ball rebounded back in play and into the lap of another YouTube AllStars player, Danny Aaarons. Aarons shot the ball straight towards goal and xQc once again saved his team from conceding.

However, the ball had made contact with the Twitch star's hands at a bad angle and he immediately cried out in pain as Sidemen FC defenders rushed to his aid. Readers should note that xQc did play till the end of the match, including the penalty shootouts. Despite this, the streamer only managed a meagre player rating in the end.

The penalties were where the opposing goalkeeper Sketch shined, ultimately winning the Sidemen Charity match for the YouTube AllStars. Sketch also received the Man of the Match trophy for his performance.

