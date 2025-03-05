"Genuinely concerning": xQc lambasts Twitch CEO Dan Clancy for unbanning HasanAbi despite streamer's recent "violent threats"

Popular streamer Felix "xQc" has voiced his dissatisfaction with Twitch CEO Dan Clacy for unbanning Hasan "HasanAbi" despite the latter's recent "violent threats." HasanAbi's Twitch channel was temporarily banned for one day. The decision came days after the Turkish-American personality's comments about US Senator Rick Scott went viral.

Earlier, while commenting on the Medicaid and medicare fraud, HasanAbi said the following about Rick Scott:

"If you cared about medicare fraud or Medicaid fraud, you would kill Rick Scott! Okay? You wouldn't make Rick Scott, former governor of Florida, Rick Scott, you wouldn't make him a prominent part of the Republican Party."

During a Marvel Rivals livestream on March 4, 2025, xQc expressed his concerns about Hasan's channel being reinstated. While claiming that the Amazon-owned platform did not "put their foot in the ground" by not keeping the 33-year-old's channel suspended, Felix remarked:

"Bro, I can't believe that f**king Dan Clancy wakes up and unbans Hasan. That's crazy. Imagine the platform not putting their foot on the ground when it comes to violent threats. Actually scary. I'm not even fearmongering. That is genuinely concerning. That's just scary."

HasanAbi admits he "didn't use the best choice of words," claims getting banned for one day was justifiable

During his first livestream after serving a one-day ban, HasanAbi admitted that he did not use the "best choice of words" when discussing Medicaid fraud and Rick Scott. While suggesting that streamers have said "infinitely more unhinged" things than his recent comments about the US Senator, the content creator said:

"Let me also say this - I didn't use the best choice of words. I think fair is fair. I think eating that ban is valid. Would it have happened under normal circumstances? Do people say a bunch of infinitely more unhinged things on a regular basis? In terms of, like, entire populations being desecrated? Destroyed by neo-N**i sentiment and things of that nature? Absolutely! They do that all the time. But come on, fair is fair."

Furthermore, Hasan asserted that he did not "call for action to assassinate" Rick Scott:

"It's not even an, 'I should've used in Minecraft,' defense. Like, it's very obvious. It's very, very obvious what I was saying, which was not to do a call for action to assassinate a sitting US Senator, but instead to, you know, talk about hypocrisy of the matter. But using the embellished language that I use all the time, being hyperbolic, and you know, people, they got me. Fair is fair."

During the same comeback livestream, HasanAbi called xQc a "piece of s**t" after the latter criticized Twitch's decision to unban him.

