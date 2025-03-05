HasanAbi calls xQc a "piece of s**t" as streamers' feud gets heated following Twitch unban controversy

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has shared some rather strong sentiments toward Felix "xQc" as the streamers' feud gets heated. For context, HasanAbi's Twitch channel was reinstated on March 4, 2025, just one day after it had been banned.

Ad

While the reason for his suspension has not been revealed, it is widely speculated that he was banned for the fifth time on the Amazon-owned platform due to his controversial remarks about US Senator Rick Scott.

In response to Twitch's decision to unban the Turkish-American personality within a day, xQc expressed his discontent in an X post, writing:

"The way me and some others were treated in comparison is just comical, what a joke."

Ad

Trending

HasanAbi responded to the former Overwatch pro's viral social media post by labeling him a "piece of s**t":

"If you smell dog poop everywhere you go, you wake up and you smell s**t. Go to the coffee shop and you smell s**t, maybe it's not everywhere else that smells like s**t. Maybe you are the one who stepped in the s**t. Or maybe, you are the piece of s**t. And it's not just xQc, a lot of content creators have major egos, myself included, you know, it's understandable. It is what it is."

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 03:03:11

Netizens had a lot to say about HasanAbi's comments.

"Ironic, isn't this the guy that implied that xQc was abusive in his last relationship just because xQc didn't agree with his political opinion?" Redditor u/xatonio commented.

"Hasan cries that he gets negative attention literally everywhere he goes. Maybe he is just a smelly piece of s**t and it isn't the rest of the world being a hater. No that couldn't be possible." Redditor u/gregnog wrote.

Ad

"XQC? the guy that openly friends with Adin teaming up with Kick trying to get him unbanned on Twitch? Shocker" Redditor u/normandyreedus posted.

HasanAbi accuses xQc of mistreating streamers, "no matter how nice" they had been to him

Before HasanAbi described xQc as a "piece of s**t," he alleged that the French-Canadian personality mistreated streamers "no matter how nice" they were to him.

Ad

While claiming that the content creator has talked about feeling lonely, the 33-year-old stated:

"I mean, he has talked about how lonely he feels and how s**tty this industry is, without recognizing that it is because he treated everybody like s**t! There is virtually no other way to describe this. Okay? That's it. He has actively treated every single content creator, in his orbit, like s**t! No matter how nice people have been to him.

Ad

Ad

Timestamp - 03:02:30

HasanAbi has been involved in controversies with other streamers beyond xQc. A few days ago, Connor "CDawgVA" announced that the political commentator would not be invited to any future episodes of the Trash Taste podcast because of the recent drama.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback