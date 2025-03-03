"We don't want to deal with politics": CDawgVA announces HasanAbi won't be invited to Trash Taste podcast following recent controversy

Twitch streamer Connor "CDawgVA" has addressed the controversy surrounding Hasan "HasanAbi" and the Trash Taste podcast. HasanAbi was a guest on the 244th episode of the Trash Taste podcast, titled "We Love Sweaty Anime Men." The collaboration was not well received by the online community, garnering far more dislike than likes.

During a livestream on March 3, 2025, CDawgVA spoke out about the controversy and announced that HasanAbi would not be invited to future podcast episodes. While claiming that he, Gigguk, and The Anime Man did not want to discuss politics on their show, Connor said:

"I told Hasan as well like, 'Hey, look, the show is not political. We don't want to deal with politics. We're most likely not going to have you on again.' It's just, like, we don't want to f**king deal with politics. I think the Trash Taste viewers also don't f**king want to deal with intense f**king comments. It sucks to read people just getting f**king upset as s**t about it."

Furthermore, CDawgVA claimed that it was "ignorant" of the Trash Taste podcast to believe that if they didn't talk about politics, the topic would stay out of the discussion:

"Some people were angry about it. But, yeah, I mean, it was ignorant on our part to think that, you know, if you didn't talk about politics, it wouldn't matter. But, yeah, you know, a lot of things have changed in two years."

Timestamp - 03:50

HasanAbi asked his fans to "brigade" the YouTube comments section after discovering negative reaction to his appearance on the Trash Taste podcast

HasanAbi made headlines on February 22, 2025, when he asked his fans to "brigade" the YouTube comments section after receiving negative reception on the Trash Taste podcast episode.

While instructing his live Twitch viewers to "actively counter the brigade," the Turkish-American personality said:

"'Too bad.' 'I get irritated from just seeing his face, the guy says so many profoundly idiotic things that I honestly cannot listen to a word from him.' The brigade is on folks. Get in and actively counter the brigade. 'You really upset the weebs this time', Yeah."

In other news, prominent Just Chatting streamer Zack "Asmongold" stated that he considered contacting a senior Amazon executive seeking a reprimand against HasanAbi for his recent controversial comments about US Senator Rick Scott.

