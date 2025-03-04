HasanAbi calls out Nickmercs after latter mocks his Twitch ban, reveals details of conversation about Dr DisRespect's cheating scandal

Political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" has responded to how Nicholas "Nickmercs" reacted to his recent Twitch ban. HasanAbi's official Twitch channel was suspended for the fifth time on March 3, 2025. The reason for the ban has not been revealed. However, Hasan recently took to X and suggested that the decision was made in response to his controversial comments about US Senator Rick Scott.

Nickmercs reacted to the Turkish-American personality's Twitch ban by sharing the "RIP Bozo #PACKWATCH" meme on X.

Expand Tweet

In response, HasanAbi called out Nickmercs and revealed details about their conversation about Herschel "Guy," also known as "Dr DisRespect's" cheating scandal.

While "hoping" to resolve their "other ideological differences," Hasan wrote:

"remember when you dmed me to say it was really messed up that i made fun of dr disrespects cheating scandal “on bros wedding anniversary” and then unfollowed but now you also bring up his infidelity? i hope we can resolve our other ideological differences in the future as well!"

Expand Tweet

The 33-year-old's X post drew mixed reactions from the online community. While some praised HasanAbi, others were critical of him for revealing a private conversation.

"F**king get his a** King," X user @SerenlyNeurotic wrote.

"Lmao get his a**," X user @LChurch814 replied.

"Bros leaking DMs, what a massive b**ch lol," X user @lZamX remarked.

"Was that supposed to be a sick burn brah? Prob the lamest comeback ever," X user @badabooski commented.

HasanAbi takes accountability for how he worded his comments about Rick Scott, shares his thoughts on "free speech enjoyers"

Earlier today (March 4, 2025), snippets of messages HasanAbi posted on Discord surfaced on X. In one of them, the Twitch streamer commented on "free speech enjoyers" who share their thoughts on leftists they can "deliberately misunderstand":

"free speech enjoyers when they see a leftist they can deliberately misunderstand and claim is calling for the assasination of a republican senator who oversaw the largest medicare fraud in us history!"

Expand Tweet

In another Discord message, Hasan took accountability for how he phrased his comments about Rick Scott, writing:

"aside from explaining the obvious context however, i do take ownership over how i word things - its total cope to complain about the very obvious fake concern and brigading - if i didn't use word kill and said capital punishment it would be imposible for them to complain this way. so for that i take responsibility and will try my best to word things more carefully, it is what it is"

In other news, Connor "CDawgVA" announced during a livestream on March 3, 2025, that HasanAbi will not be invited to future episodes of the Trash Taste podcast due to the recent controversy.

