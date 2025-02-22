"They're both business-oriented": xQc believes Emiru has supposedly left OTK along with Asmongold

Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" believes that Emily "Emiru" has supposedly left OTK (One True King) along with Zack "Asmongold." During a Kick livestream on February 21, 2025, the French-Canadian personality came across X user @Awk20000's post, which stated that Emiru had removed her affiliation with OTK from the social media platform.

Ad

While referring to Asmongold and Emiru as the "two biggest pieces" of the Texas-based organization, Felix said:

"I saw a thread and it was saying that, like, Emiru is still kind of, like, associating with Asmon, compared to everybody else, and kind of, like, following around or whatever. It seems like the two biggest pieces, Asmon and Emiru, both the biggest pieces of OTK, both were in line together, and they both are leaving, moving at once."

Ad

Trending

xQc went on to say that he wasn't making "weird assumptions" about the situation, adding that Emiru and Asmongold are "business-oriented" individuals:

"I'm not making some weird assumptions. I'm just saying, like, it seems like they're both business-oriented or whatever, and they probably don't care as much for the OTK overall thing, if it kinda tanks their s**t. Like, they're just kinda... and people will try to say, 'Oh, it's because...' like, I don't even know what we're talking about here."

Ad

Ad

xQc says OTK "internally pressured" Asmongold to leave the organization

Readers can access xQc's February 21, 2025, Kick VOD (Video on Demand) by clicking here [Timestamp - 00:04:05].

While reacting to Asmongold's recent livestream, during which he announced his departure from OTK, xQc stated that the streamer was "internally pressured" to leave the organization:

"(Asmongold says, ''Haters won.' Well, it's not necessarily haters won. It's more that a lot of people...') Whoa! That is the haters won, though. I mean, brother, even internally, people pressured him. Guys, I know he probably can't say a lot of things. I'm not a hater of Will Neff, but he made it very clear that his stance was, 'This guy stops doing the polarizing s**t.' Right? 'This guy stops opinions that don't correlate with other opinions, or I'm out.' Right? He said that on stream."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

xQc also claimed that others at OTK would have agreed with Will Neff's recent remarks about changes that needed to be implemented for the collective:

"I'm sure other persons internally, at OTK, feels the same way. And on top of that, there're also compounding the fact that, 'Yo dude, when you do this thing, people lose jobs.' People were pressuring Asmon a lot with this. So, at that point, it is just continuing to exist around the dickie brand."

Ad

Emiru has yet to comment on whether she is currently a member of OTK.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback