Asmongold responds after Alyssa Mercante tags Twitch in a clip of him saying "she deserved" to get harassed

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has responded to Alyssa Mercante after the latter tagged Twitch on X alongside a clip which showcases him stating that the internet culture journalist "deserved" to get harassed. To those unaware, Asmongold had reacted to the recent removal of Alyssa Mercante's YouTube video, which had been taken down due to the video supposedly "violating YouTube's policy on harassment and bullying."

For context, Asmongold and Mercante have been involved in a back-and-forth in the past, with the latter commenting on his take and him responding to her comments during his broadcasts.

Now, reacting to Mercante having tagged Twitch, Asmongold stated:

"Throw stones while you live in a glass house, and the moment that there's a single crack in it, now, everybody else has to think about your f**king feelings. It's ridiculous, this is insane. No, I'm not sorry about you getting harrassed, I don't give a f**k because I didn't do it."

Asmongold and Alyssa Mercante have a history of online statements targeted at the other party. While reacting to the recent deletion of Mercante's YouTube video during a Twitch broadcast, Asmnongold stated the following, which was also included in the form of a clip in her X post tagging Twitch:

"She did get harassed, and she deserved it. And um, that's what happens..."

The other clip included in Mercante's post showcased Asmongold stating:

"You have actively push back against them, and you have to keep them in the hole where they belong, and the fact is that, that's what we're doing. That's why she's a waitress now. That's why all this has happened, and we're going to keep doing it. We're going to send every single f**king one of them back to McDonald's..."

Now, reacting to the post itself, Asmon claimed that Alyssa was acting like she is the "only person who can get harassed," while disregarding that he also is potentially harassed as a result of their feud:

"She thinks that writing things and saying this stuff doesn't have anything to do with me getting harassed... So, now the only person that can get harassed is her. She's the only person that can get harassed. I never get harassed, right? Nobody ever sends me death threats"

Going further, Asmongold explained his way of averting harassment:

"Do you want to know the reason why? It's because I don't talk about it, because I know how it is. If you're a chicken, and you start bleeding, every other chicken pecks you to death, and the only way to stop that, if you're a content creator is you don't f**king bleed. I don't talk about this sh**."

In other news, Asmongold recently responded to allegations that he had been involved in a relationship with an underage individual. The streamer labeled the allegations, which were made in a Reddit post, as "fanfiction" and said that he was not going to "give this a lot of attention."

