Asmongold responds to allegations that he was in relationship with underage individual

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" has responded to allegations that he was in a relationship with an underage woman. During a livestream on May 16, 2025, the Austin, Texas-based personality discovered a submission on the r/YouTubeDrama subreddit, where a Reddit user claimed that Asmongold was in a "questionable relationship with an underage girl in 2024."

Ad

While claiming that the situation they discussed was "all alleged" and that "each party is notably innocent until proven guilty by a court of law," the Redditor wrote:

"YouTuber, “Asmongold”, began a brief relationship/friendship with streamer, “JustKaise”(aka Kaise) in early 2024. Kaise was allegedly underaged at the time (17). She has been featured in numerous of Asmongolds shorts and videos, as well as cultivating a strong chunk of his fan base that helped grow her community as well. However, Kaise happened to be 17 yrs old, and also Chinese native, which raised several questions to me as to why she would be in all of places, in the home of a 33 year old degenerate twitch streamer. Also more questions were raised to me such as, why his editors/community/friends didn’t once question her background, age, or funny enough, surprising interest in Asmon."

Ad

Trending

Ad

In response, the former OTK (One True King) member stated that people "love to write fanfiction." Explaining why he found the situation amusing, Zack said:

"Oh, god! I saw this. Bro, people love writing fanfiction. It is crazy! And, to me, it is really funny for me to see this happen because they just run out of actual stupid things to complain about, and now they write out fanfiction as well. I don't give this a lot of attention."

Ad

Asmongold then described the allegations as "bulls**t" and added:

"I don't really give a f**k about it. It's just bulls**t. So, who cares? I don't know why you would make up bulls**t like that? Well, actually, I do know why — it's because you're losing and you're re**rded, and you're looking for anything that you can to latch on to, to try to make me look bad. 'Yeah, they want attention.' Very, very weird."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asmongold explains why he doesn't "complain about hate threads"

Another video from Asmongold's livestream surfaced on X, in which he explained why he doesn't "complain about hate threads." Claiming that people who "get really mad" at him on social media end up "actually helping him," the content creator stated:

"Well, that's why I don't complain about hate threads, is that a lot of people, so like, a lot of people that get really mad about me on the internet actually help me because they're the ones that, like, they're just re**rded, right? And so, whenever somebody reads a thread and they're like, 'Okay, I'm going to see who is this guy, right? What is he doing? Why is he so bad?' And they watch the stream, and they're like, 'Wait a minute - this is just fine. What is this?' It actually gets a lot more people on my side."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Asmongold made headlines on May 12, 2025, when he gave his take on attractiveness in video games by saying that "men don't want to look at an ugly b**ch."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aarnesh Shrivastava Aarnesh is an esports Analyst who covers the streaming industry. He holds a bachelor's degree in science, with a multi-domain specialization in IT. Being a Soulsborne enthusiast, Aarnesh likes to play competitive multiplayer games like League of Legends in his spare time, as well as writing and producing music. Know More