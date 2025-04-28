Asmongold wants Donald Trump to make sure McDonald's Drive Thru workers are proficient in English

Twitch streamer Zack "Asmongold" recently stated that he wants US President Donald Trump to ensure workers at McDonald's Drive Thru's are proficient in English. His statement via an X post came in response to a news post about the United States President reportedly being expected to sign an executive order to ensure commercial truck drivers are proficient in the language.

The executive order is being passed by Donald Trump as part of a broader effort to make English the "official language" of the US. It will direct the US Department of Transportation to focus on verifying the English skills of drivers and tightening commercial license authentication procedures.

In an X post on April 28, 2025, Asmongold said he believes the same requirements should apply for individuals working in McDonald's Drive Thrus:

"That's nice but let's get this for mcdonalds drive thru workers."

What are Asmongold's views about US President Donald Trump?

Asmongold has previously shared his stance on Donald Trump and his followers, opining on the US President's policies and influence. The streamer had earlier said he believes Trump is "extreme and brutal," which scares people. However, as per Asmongold, this "mafia tactic" creates a power dynamic that works in favor of the United States President.

He also claimed followers of Donald Trump or "Trump acolytes," as he termed them, indiscriminately parrot the statements made by the US President. Asmongold claimed that doing so may cause the Republican party to weaken over time, as its followers would eventually cause him to double down or do something "indefensible."

Asmongold recently gave his take on the ban of fellow Twitch streamer John "Tectone" for two weeks after the latter made controversial remarks about Twitch streamer and political commentator Morgan "Frogan." Tectone had called Frogan a "fat piece of sh**" for her criticism of the US military complex and the country's soldiers.

Asmongold claimed that the purple platform was partaking in "double standards" and "asymmetrical enforcement" of its terms of service and content policies. This is not the first time he has spoken out about Twitch's moderation — he had criticized the platform during his feud with political commentator HasanAbi in 2024.

