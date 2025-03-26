Asmongold wants to organize 1v1 Elden Ring match between Elon Musk and HasanAbi amid Assassin's Creed Shadows feud

Zack "Asmongold" has signalled his willingness to organize a 1v1 Elden Ring match between fellow streamer "HasanAbi" Piker and Elon Musk after the latter got into a feud over Assassin's Creed Shadows on March 25, 2025. Zack has expressed interest in the 1v1 showdown between the two after Piker challenged the Tesla CEO to a gaming challenge during their exchange.

For context, on March 25, Elon Musk made two posts on X calling out HasanAbi for taking sponsorships from Ubisoft to play Assassin's Creed Shadows on stream. The billionaire called the Twitch streamer a "fraud" and a "sell-out" for promoting the latest Assassin's Creed game, calling the title "terrible."

This led the political streamer to issue a 1v1 challenge in Elden Ring PvP. The streamer also brought up Musk's Path of Exile 2, which boosted controversy and said:

"this b**ch literally paid someone to powerlevel his character in poe2 lmao. wym i’m a fraud? elon i challenge you to a duel in elden ring. i will cook your fat rolling a**."

While Elon Musk has not responded to the challenge, Asmongold has expressed his desire to not only see him fight HasanAbi in a 1v1 Elden Ring showdown but also announced that he was willing to organize the event. After reacting to the feud on his Twitch stream, Asmongold said:

"Well, look. I am more than willing to organize a 1v1 in Elden Ring, okay? That would be such a great f**king show!"

Asmongold insists HasanAbi and Elon Musk should fight their 1v1 Elden Ring match on livestream to avoid cheating

Asmongold, who had his own beef with Elon Musk earlier this year after having insinuated that the tech billionaire was hiring others to play on his Path of Exile 2 account to rank it up, was all for a 1v1 Elden Ring match between Elon and HasanAbi.

What's more, Asmongold also claimed that the match should be live-streamed to leave no doubt in people's minds that it was in fact HasanAbi and Elon Musk playing their characters:

"If they want to do it, I would love to see a 1v1 vs Hasan in Elden Ring. But the thing is that both of them have to stream it. Because, we have to make sure it is actually Hasan playing the character and it's actually Elon playing the character, right?"

He continued stating that broadcasting the match live would mean contestants would not be able to have others play for them:

"You can't go and be like, 'Alright, I'm going to start playing.' And then you call some Dark Souls 3 PvP expert here, right? So you have to have it happening livestream. Yeah, best three out of five."

Elon Musk's post about Assassin's Creed Shadows being a "terrible game" also drew a response from the official Ubisoft-affiliated @assassinscreed account on X. The post trolling the owner of the social media platform has gone viral online.

