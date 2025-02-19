"Because of Asmongold?": Fans react as Yung Jeff posts on X that "OTK is ending"

Yung Jeff's recent social media post about OTK (One True King) has garnered a lot of attention. On February 18, 2025, the content creator posted an image on X featuring prominent Twitch personalities Nick "Nmplol," Emily "Emiru," Emily "ExtraEmily," Brittany "Cinna," and Katchii, aka "ItsKatchii."

Ad

Yung Jeff captioned his post:

"OTK is ending. We're starting OnlineTV"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The post, presumably made in jest, has elicited reactions from numerous netizens. While some community members responded with lighthearted comments, others wanted to know if the statement that "OTK is ending" was influenced by Zack "Asmongold."

"it might be the play ngl," @DamzesIDN commented.

"I actually believe that LMAO. One True TV," @jellorow4 posted.

Ad

"Sometimes what is lost can never be saved." @145th stated.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Neff recently seemed to suggest that changes might be coming to OTK

On February 16, 2025, a one-minute-59-second video surfaced on X, in which Twitch streamer Will Neff appeared to suggest that changes might be coming to One True King.

While stating that "changes have to happen," the 35-year-old said:

"Just know that OTK hears you guys. I hear you guys. Umm... changes have to happen if it's going to continue to exist as an org. I think a lot of people forget that an org is more than just the faces on streams, it's a lot of people. It's a lot of people's livelihoods.

Ad

"And at Christmas, we had to lay a ton of people off, and that f**king sucked! Especially for me, I know those people, I love those people, and I always want to do what I can to make sure they're on to their livelihoods."

Expand Tweet

Ad

The content creator then asserted that OTK was "trying to make changes." He added that if the organization does not turn out to be a "happier and healthier place," he will "reevaluate" his affiliation:

"Just know that we're trying to make changes to make it a better org and you'll probably hear more about that in the future, in the immediate future, and if we can't make it a better place. If we can't make it a, happier, healthier place, then, I'll have to reevaluate where I stand. That's all I'm going to say about that."

Ad

In other news, on February 11, 2025, Twitch and Kick star Felix "xQc" accused OTK of controlling and receiving preferential treatment from the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback